25-Year-Old YouTuber, MrBeast, Turns Down $1 Billion Offer For His Channel. Experts Say He's Making The Right Decision.

YouTube is home to the biggest stars you’ve never heard of.

MrBeast Photo by YouTube/@MrBeast

At the top of the list, is 25-year-old North Carolinian, Jimmy Donaldson. Or, as his 200+ million subscribers know him, “MrBeast”.

On the “Flagrant” podcast, MrBeast revealed that he was recently offered $1 billion in exchange for his social media empire, including all of his channels and associated companies. But, he turned down the offer, sharing,

“ I don’t really want to work for my own channel.”

Despite making him the second-youngest self-made billionaire in history (after Kylie Jenner), MrBeast explained that he wouldn’t consider selling what he’s built for less than $10-$20 billion.

On the surface, this sounds like a crazy statement.

But, if you look a little deeper into the YouTube empire MrBeast has created, many experts believe his valuation is accurate. Financial expert, and owner “Valuetainment”, Patrick Bet-David breaks down the worth of MrBeast’s main channel, in this video (seen below).

Patrick Bet-David Photo by YouTube/Valuetainment

After doing some basic math, comparing MrBeast’s channel views to a comparable Super Bowl-sized event, Patrick confirmed:

“I think he’s right, 10–20 is the right number.”

Although MrBeast is steadfast in his goal to become (and remain) the world’s biggest YouTuber, he has begun branching out as an entrepreneur, starting 3 new companies:

“Feastables” — healthy snacks

“MrBeast Burgers” — the “Uber” of fast food

“Beast Philanthropy” — a non-profit charity

It’s amazing how far the millennial college dropout has come in such a short period of time. From making videos in his car while skipping college classes (to avoid getting kicked out of his mom’s house), to paying off his mom’s mortgage, MrBeast is showing the next generation what is truly possible when you become obsessed with your craft.

Most recently, creating a near-perfect replica of the popular Netflix series, Squid Game, in his video “$456,000 Squid Game In Real Life”. To date, the video has generated 302 million views, which is more than the most-watched Super Bowl of all time. And rivals the real Squid Games series, Netflix’s most-watched series ever.

MrBeast’s non-offensive personality coupled with the fact that his content centres around philanthropy, has even led many people to suggest he run for presidential office in the future.

But, until then, you can catch him creating Super Bowl-sized events each month on one of his 10 international YouTube channels.

