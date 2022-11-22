Viral Superstar, Liver King, Reveals Gene Editing Is Responsible For His Unnaturally Muscular Physique

Liver King is one of the most interesting characters to emerge from our TikTok generation.

Liver King Photo by Image via Instagram: @liverking

Although far from being a Gen-Z (at 44-years old), the leathery-skinned barbarian first went viral in early 2020 for short and captivating Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok videos of him eating raw liver and testicles, while waxing poetic about 9 ancestral tenets. Recently, the self-proclaimed "primal" has come under fire for his unnaturally muscular physique.

Although he maintains he has never taken steroids, he recently revealed gene editing may be responsible for his otherworldly physique. After being grilled by fitness influencer “Kenny KO”, who’s most known for his ‘natty-or-not’ videos, Liver King said this:

“I don’t know if you heard this one, but in 2018, I went to Singapore, I was the first person to have this procedure done. I had gene editing done. I had my myostatin gene modified. That I will confirm is true.”

Kenny’s videos look to reveal “fake-natty” fitness influencers — those who claim to be natural (or “natty”) only to be taking steroids behind the scenes. Although abrasive, and no one likes being put on the spot, the videos serve one important purpose.

To nurture transparency in the murky (and lucrative) world that is the health & fitness industry.

Liver King owns and promotes the nutrition company, “Ancestral Supplements”, and preaches his 9 ancestral tenets(sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, bond) as the key to strength, happiness, and a chizzled primal physique.

Many fitness influencers believe it’s unethical for Liver King to promote his lifestyle as the key to his chizzled physique, whereas in their minds, it’s largely due to steroids.

In addition to speculation about his use of steroids, the internet has exploded with the theory that Liver King has ab implants, or at the very least, had ab etching done to accentuate their shape. Here’s what Liver King had to say on the matter:

“We were on a podcast last night, some guy said, someone really intelligent said something about ab etching. He denied the implants, but he said you probably got ab etching.’ Here’s the thing, I’m going to tell you, I’ve been flexing my abs for so many fu**ng years when I take my shirt off .”

Perhaps Liver King has had some cosmetic work to help his abs pop. Or, maybe gene editing really is responsible for his mid-section. Like anything in life, the truth is normally found somewhere in the middle.

But, this offers at least a hint into Liver King's ripped, primal physique -- compared to Liver King’s previous stance of full-out denial.

At the end of the interaction, the two finally put the matter to rest with a good old-fashioned eye test. Capping off the video, Kenny said this:

“Unflex, and I can tell people if it’s ab etching or not”.

