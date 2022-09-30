Looking For an Alternative To Coffee? Try This Cacao-Based, Brain-Boosting Beverage

A cacao-based morning beverage. Photo by Klara Avsenik on Unsplash

I’ve been a coffee drinker for the majority of my life.

As such, coffee has become a large part of my existence. Namely, the morning part. So, when I was told that I had to give up coffee due to chronic digestive issues, I was sad to say the least.

If you’ve ever quit coffee, you know the bleak depression that can ensue. First the caffeine withdrawals, then the mid-day grumpies, followed by the weight of your arms multiplying ten-fold.

But there is hope. If you need or merely want to take a break from coffee, I’ve found a great alternative.

The pros and cons of coffee: in a nutshell

Coffee has some pretty great benefits, especially when it comes to creativity, productivity, and fitness.

When a writer gets a brilliant idea, they race to the coffee pot to transcribe it into reality. If you need to meet a deadline, a cup of java is your best friend.And like many people, getting your morning workout in may be dependent on a strong cup of joe.

Coffee makes us hyper-focused and allows us to focus on one task at a time.

But these benefits come with drawbacks as well.

Caffeine is a drug. By nature, it’s addictive. It also raises cortisol levels , accentuating stress and anxiety. About 20% of people in the US suffer from anxiety, and the caffeine jitters do not help.

Coffee is also acid-forming and can cause acidic imbalances in our stomachs.Personally, I developed digestive issues from drinking too much coffee.

Introducing: “The unnamed drink”

In full transparency, I’m still workshopping names. I’ve seen similar recipes online but nothing quite as simple or versatile as the one I’m about to share.

Please feel free to add suggestions in the comments. They are greatly appreciated.

Without further adieu, here is the unnamed, gut-friendly, brain-boosting, super-drink… and breath.

Ingredient #1: Cacao powder (1/2 teaspoon):

Not to be confused with cocoa, cacao is the purest form of chocolate. Derived from the same plant as cocoa beans, cacao is raw and unroasted.

It’s a superfood, packed with antioxidants, iron, magnesium, and potassium.But the main reason why I like it is for its mood-elevating properties. Containing 4 blissful neurotransmitters , cacao mimics the euphoric feeling of coffee without the crash or jitters.

Ingredient #2: Lion’s Mane mushroom powder (1/2 teaspoon):

Lion’s mane mushroom is a brain-boosting fungus with many health benefits.At the top of the list are increased memory, focus, and nervous system support.

In addition to supporting brain function, it has been shown to have positive effects on gut health and heart conditions as well as helping to reduce anxiety and depression.

Ingredient #3: coffee substitute (1 teaspoon):

You can use any form of coffee substitute but I recommend one that is made from barley and/or chicory root.

Barley is prebiotic and can help nurture healthy gut bacteria. Plus, it helps with constipation, emulating that post-coffee trip to the washroom. Don’t make that face, you know what I’m talking about.

A few things to note…

The recipe above makes one large mug of the drink. Simply combine all of the ingredients and add boiling water.

Being that this drink contains very little caffeine, you can drink it at just about any time during the day. If you are needing a little pick-me-up, though, you can add extra cacao. I’ve even experimented with adding caffeinated tea as well.

The calories and cost

Here is a breakdown of the calories and cost involved with this unnamed super-drink.

The calories:

Although it offers similar effects to coffee, it does contain calories. Not many, but some. The measurements above equal 20 calories. If you add in a splash of oat milk, the total goes up to between 30 and 40.

Personally, I fast in the morning and find that anything under 30 calories does not affect my hunger/energy levels.

The cost:

Depending on how much coffee you consume, this super-drink concoction may even be cheaper than your daily cup of java.

Personally, I used the measurements above and it costs me about $1 per day, all said and done.

Here are the brands I use:

Cacao — $9.99 for a 227g bag

— $9.99 for a 227g bag Lion’s Mane — $27 for a 45g container

— $27 for a 45g container “Akava” coffee substitute — $9.99 for a 100g jar

All of the ingredients can be purchased online or at your local health food store.

Say goodbye to coffee… or maybe, “See you later”

Coffee is awesome. But if you’re looking to ween off, take a break, or try something new, this unnamed drink is a great alternative.

I hope you feel inspired to try this drink for yourself. I’ve found it to be a great coffee alternative and a satisfying drink to spend my morning with.

If you have any name suggestions, please leave them in the comments. I will update this post in a few days with a name. Your help is greatly appreciated.

Happy faux-brewing!