Research Shows Drinking Lemon Water First Thing In The Morning Improves Gut Health

A beautifully health-infused jug of water. Photo by Bogdan Costin on Unsplash

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

Stretch? Look at your phone? Drink water?

The first thing you do in the morning sets the tone for the rest of your day. The same goes for what you consume, setting the tone for how you will think, feel, and perform.

In the past, I suffered from chronic digestive issues. Drinking this beverage has improved my gut health, energy levels, and emotional well-being.

Whether you’re looking to relax, lose weight, or maximize productivity, here’s exactly what you should be drinking first thing in the morning. And why.

Every morning is a new day and a new gut.

Our bodies are made up of trillions of bacterial cells. Ph.D. student and author of the book “ Gut ”, Julia Enders reveals that only 10% of our bodies are actually made up of human cells. The other 90% are made up of bacteria.

Everything we consume contains bacteria. From the moment we are born, the air we breathe to the food we eat creates cultures of bacteria within us. By adulthood, we have developed into a complex society of good and bad bacteria.

Your gut is the epicentre for bacteria. The city square. Good bacteria are the professionals, the taxpayers, and do-gooders. They support immune function, digestion, and carry oxygen to our brains. Bad bacteria are thieves and crooks. They are responsible for everything from stomach pain to lethargy. Studies show that there are strong links between mood, behaviour, and gut health as well.

Just like any society, bacteria are in a constant battle to control our bodies.Every time you eat a piece of cake or forget to wash your hands bad bacteria prevail. The same goes for good bacteria. Adequate rest, cleaning yourself, and eating foods rich in pre- and probiotics help nurture good bacteria.

In the morning, our guts are at their most neutral state. This is why what you put into your body first thing, is so important.

Avoid these, first thing in the morning.

When we wake up, we are in a fasted state being that we’ve been unable to consume food or water all night. At this time, the bacterial inhabitants of our guts begin waking up too. Who will win the day — good or evil?

Sugary, processed foods promote bad bacteria. They also train your body to want more of that particular fuel source. This is where the mid-day sugar cravings come from.

Coffee, although delicious, is another beverage to avoid first thing. It dehydrates you and is highly acidic. Much like flooding a town with… well, acid, before it has time to prepare.

Instead, set the tone for your day by giving your body what it needs:

Hydration

Healthy bacteria

Immune support

This 5-ingredient beverage provides the necessary trifecta of good health.

Drink this first thing in the morning.

Instead of letting your bacterial society run rampant with crime, summon a team of superheroes to protect your gut. This super-drink can be sipped, chugged and made hot or cold. It has 5 ingredients:

1. Water (One glass):

You should be drinking as much water as possible throughout the day. 60% of our bodies are made out of water and it’s essential for overall health. In this recipe, water acts as a diluter, evening out some of the sharper flavours that follow.

2. Lemon juice (1/2 of a lemon):

Lemon juice improves digestion, contains vitamin C, and is digested as alkaline (opposite of acidic). Drinking lemon juice on an empty stomach acts as a great cleanser that balances out the acidity levels (pH balance) in your body.

*If you drink coffee, this is especially helpful as coffee can be acid forming for some people.

3. Apple cider vinegar (1 tablespoon):

Consuming apple cider vinegar is one of the healthiest things you can do for longevity. It is fermented, killing bad bacteria and introducing good bacteria into your gut. It also prevents insulin spikes , maintains blood sugar levels, and improves digestion.

Insulin spikes are what cause hunger cravings. When insulin is released from your liver, your body craves quick energy. This means carbohydrates and sugar. If you’re trying to lose weight, reducing insulin levels is essential.

4. Raw ginger (1–2 thin slices):

Ginger has a long history of medicinal use . It is one of the lesser-known superfoods being an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and boosting immune function. It also has been shown to improve digestion, brain function, and lower blood sugar levels.

5. Pink Himalayan salt (1/4 teaspoon):

In the past, salt was looked at the same way we look at sugar and processed foods, today. But salt is good for you. We need it. Unrefined salt, like pink Himalayan salt, contains electrolytes , which help hydrate your body. It also aids in digestion, flushing out toxins from your liver and stomach.

If experience muscle cramps during exercise, this is often due to a lack of salt in your diet.

How to consume it:

Personally, I don’t love the taste of raw ginger. Crazy, right? So, I drink the beverage like a shot. I mix in all of the ingredients in a glass and down it. But, that may not be for you. Here are a few other drinking options:

Make it into a tea (add cinnamon for flavour)

Soak the ingredients overnight and then strain it

Add stevia for a gingery lemonade

Dilute the ingredients in a large water bottle using a reusable tea bag (add mint or lime for flavour)

This drink is meant as a morning cleanser and booster, so avoid juices or garnishes that contain calories. The recipe above contains 0–5 calories, so it’s great for those that fast.

Final thoughts: start the day off right (to summarize)

Your gut health is an important part of your overall health and well-being. This drink is not only great for gut health but supports intermittent fasting and weight loss as well.

When you first wake up, drink water. Then this beverage. If you’re a coffee drinker, wait at least 30 minutes before taking your first sip. This allows your gut a chance to fortify its resources.

Wake up, drink this, start the day right.