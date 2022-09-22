In this article we will be looking at people-pleasing habit, the effects and how to stop trying to please everyone.

A people-pleaser is someone who goes out of their way to please others. They frequently go above and beyond to please others, even if it means devoting their own valuable time or resources elsewhere. People-pleasers frequently behave insecurely and with low self-esteem.

You fear being rejected. The safest method to protect yourself from conflict and confrontation in relationships, whether they be with family, friends, or coworkers, seems to be to please everyone. As a result, you avoid speaking up, refrain from expressing your opinions, and refrain from being authentic. You take over as the go-to person instead.

I’ll be honest with you. You won’t be able to please everyone in life. There will, in fact, be some people who will just not like you.

These people are likely diametrically opposed to you, quick to condemn you, and desperate to misunderstand you.

That’s alright. Let them have that attitude and feel that way. It is not your responsibility to persuade others of your value. In actuality, the majority of the unhappiness these folks feel towards you is actually just their unhappiness with themselves.

It’s a poor habit that can harm your mental health to always want to please other people. It can give you the impression that you need to put in more effort to win everyone over and that you are not good enough.

Stopping people-pleasing is crucial because, in the long term, it will make you happier, healthier, and more prosperous.

Here are common causes of people-pleasing.

You desire acceptance.

Simply because you want to be liked and/or form friendships, you please other people. You could also experience insecurity if you don’t connect with someone or don’t get the positive reaction you were looking for.

You worry about being rejected.

Perhaps it goes deeper than just being liked. Some people worry about being rejected if they refuse to lend a hand or go above and beyond the call of duty to appease a friend, superior, coworker, or member of their family.

You dislike confrontation.

You can’t bring yourself to say “no,” so you say “yes.” You detest conflict and are determined to steer clear of unpleasant encounters at all costs.

If you do not assist, you will feel guilty.

Perhaps you are unable to handle the guilt that would invariably result from declining. You’d like to carry the weight that comes with putting others’ needs before your own.

You just are what you are.

Another possibility is that you have a personality trait of pleasing people. You are truly sympathetic, kind, and empathic, and your tendency is to put other people before yourself.

The Effects of Trying to Please Everyone

You no longer love yourself.

You convince yourself you can’t be a lovable person because the same people you want to admire, respect, and love suddenly reject you. You become more people-pleasing in times of need, which feeds a dismal cycle.

Every time you do anything to please other people, the distance between how you act and how you truly want to act gets wider. You feel let down and ashamed of the person you have become as a result.

Your resentment grows.

In the end, you come to hate the exact people you are attempting to win over. You believe they are misusing you. But if you’re being completely honest, you also hate yourself for trying to win their favor by putting their demands ahead of your own.

You think the only reason they like you is because you cater to all of their needs. And since you really have no way of knowing if this is true or not, you get increasingly envious of them.

You’re regarded as being less reliable.

Even if always agreeing or doing the “right thing” may appear well-intentioned, hiding your opinions is lying regardless of how you present them. And when we detect deception in another person, we as humans experience warning bells.

Would you trust someone if they only ever told you what you wanted to hear? It might seem like a small white lie to stroke someone’s ego. a person who covered up their actual emotions? “No, I won’t” will be my response.

You don’t manage to win over the one person who matters.

However, the most crucial justification for giving up on attempting to please everyone has nothing to do with anybody but you.

Fear of failure and rejection are linked to trying to satisfy everyone. But failing to be who you are is the worst failure in life. And you are your own biggest critic in life. You bring both of these concerns to pass by attempting to appease everyone.

How To Break The People-Pleasing Habit

Establish sound boundaries.

People-pleasers frequently lack awareness of the boundaries they must impose in their personal lives. Try observing what you’re doing and which actions you put off to appease others. Allow yourself to say “no” to people if it all gets to be too much.

Finding the things that make you feel miserable or used is one of the best strategies to improve your mental health. List the actions you are taking that are causing you to feel this way.

Setting up boundaries is crucial to developing a healthy relationship with someone. When required, saying “no” demonstrates self-care, not selfishness.

It can be challenging, but it can also be gratifying, to be secure in who you are, to be aware of your boundaries, and to know what you are ready to sacrifice.

Distinguish between goodwill and people-pleasing.

Doing things for other people is crucial. But it’s also crucial to recognize when you’re acting solely on someone else’s instructions. In other words, it involves being aware of the difference between giving because you want to and giving because someone else told you to. You may choose what is best for you when you are aware of the differences. You may choose what is best for you when you are aware of the differences.

Don’t worry about appearing conceited.

It’s critical to keep in mind that when people begin to put their needs first and refuse requests, they are not acting selfishly. It’s challenging to take care of others while ignoring one’s own needs, so putting one’s needs first should be a priority. In order to have the focus and energy to be able to be unselfish, saying no is necessary.

A sickness is trying to appease everyone. The only remedy is to learn to be who you really are, to speak up for yourself, and to say no. Make a commitment to yourself to begin right now. Tell one individual politely and firmly, “no.”

Conclusion

Search within. You only have to win over your own heart. So, take care of your own health. Keep your attention on yourself. Learn to invest in yourself both emotionally and financially.

It’s time for you to stop trying to please everyone and start speaking up and establishing your boundaries. This has to do with having the ability to run your own life. In the process, you’ll relieve a great deal of stress.

