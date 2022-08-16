Parents’ Contribution To Children’s Success: 10 Tips For Being Involved Parents, Advantages And Disadvantages

Parents’ contribution to children’s success refers to the partnership between parents and the school to enhance children’s educational opportunities and academic achievement. According to studies, parents’ involvement in their children’s education is crucial for their academic achievement.

Parents must support and promote not only the pursuit of academic brilliance but also the development of a healthy personality. 

These will help bring the nation’s kids into compliance with international standards of education and employment.It will also position them to compete in a global economy. 

For children to acquire academic and social/emotional abilities, both parents and the school community must make a deliberate and intentional effort.

From learning to use the potty, to eating their fruits and vegetables, parents are in charge of every aspect of their young children’s life. The majority of parents sigh with relief as their children board the school bus for the first time.

10 Tips For Parents’ Contribution To Children’s Success

  • Organise and supervise a child’s time. 
  • Read with your children and discuss the books and stories you read.
  • Tutor a child using materials and instructions provided by teachers. 
  • Attend parent-teacher conferences. 
  • Regularly discuss school with your child.
  • Inform the teacher of any issues at home that might affect the child’s performance in school.
  • Encourage and support your children when they succeed and fail.
  • Participate in PTA or other parent organisations, advisory councils, or committees.
  • At your child’s school, if an issue emerges, address it quickly by requesting a meeting with the teacher.
  • Remain active throughout your child’s middle and high school years.

Advantages Of Parents’ Contribution To Children’s Success.

1. When parents are interested in their children’s education, academic achievement rises.

The positive effect on academic achievement increases with the level of parental involvement. It strengthens their relationship. Learning together fosters a closer connection between parents and kids.

2. Parental participation improves student behavior in the classroom.

Parental participation improves academic performance as well as the attitudes and behavior of the students. A parent’s interest in and support of their child’s education can have an impact on the child’s motivation, self-esteem, attitude toward school, and behavior in class.

3 Parental support improves teacher morale.

Parental involvement benefits both schools and teachers because it helps parents understand the difficulties that teachers confront in the classroom. Improved teacher morale A teacher can better understand a student through communication between the student’s home and school, which in turn enables the teacher to instruct the student more successfully. Additionally, communication aids in eradicating any potential mistrust or misunderstandings between parents and teachers.

4. Both parents and kids benefit from parental involvement.

Parents who get involved in their children’s schooling feel good about enhancing the education and future of their offspring. They are more confident in the kind of education their child is receiving since they have a greater awareness of the school’s curriculum and extracurriculars. As they spend more time with their kids, their communication skills improve. According to certain research, a parent’s involvement in their child’s education may motivate the parent to further their own education.

5. Reading together at home significantly enhances reading abilities.

Together reading time with parents and kids at home has a significant positive impact on reading in particular. A child’s ability to read is greatly enhanced by reading aloud to them.

Parental avoidance advice

  • Abusing their kids physically or emotionally to make them work harder or behave better at school.
  • Bribing or threatening teachers to get what they want. 
  • Eliminating their kid’s social life entirely so they can concentrate only on schooling.
  • Transferring kids between schools regularly.
  • Stressing ideal grades or test results
  • Doing your child’s homework without involving them.
  • Paying teachers to raise children’s achievement ratings.

Disadvantages Of Parents’ Contribution To Children’s Success.

Some parents feel left out.

Parental involvement is strongly encouraged by many schools through PTA, committees, and classroom helping. While this can be highly advantageous for the school, some parents may feel excluded if they are unable to participate in a traditional way because of their work schedules or other factors. Schools must make it clear that volunteering during the day is not the sole option. Supportive parenting can be as simple as fostering a learning-friendly environment at home and holding your child to fair standards.

Hovering parenting is another disadvantage of parents’ contribution to children’s success.

Some parents go too far in their involvement. They spend so much time at school that they distract their child, as well as their child’s classmates and teachers. It’s critical to keep in mind that a school serves as both a workplace and a place of learning. Teachers don’t want to have to deal with embarrassing situations like reprimanding a student for disobeying instructions so he can chat to his mother or hearing parents talking loudly about another teacher in the faculty lounge. Being excessively interested can result in you interfering with a child’s affairs too frequently.

Conclusion

A benefit that cannot be purchased with money is parental involvement in a child’s education. Asking a child about school or going to a parent-teacher meeting are simple activities that all parents can do, regardless of their socioeconomic standing, race, or major language. Participating in your child’s education not only encourages academic success, but also improves teacher morale and gives you the satisfaction of knowing you’ve had a positive impact on your child’s education.

In a final note, I would like to know your opinion about this topic.

Are you a parent? 

What have you experienced with your children’s upbringing? 

