Workout from home: 10 fitness Equipment you might need to workout from home

Home fitness has benefits and i must start by listing them as follows; It saves time. There’s no traveling or waiting for machines or equipment. It’s low cost. There are no gym fees or expensive equipment needed. It give room to Work out anytime. You can exercise on your own schedule, no matter the time, day or night. You have privacy. Go at your own pace.

A quick look at the 10 fitness equipment you should have if you intend to workout from home.

I will like to let everyone know that this post contain affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, I may earn a commission but at no extra cost to you.

The Bowflex Treadmill Series has Jrny® digital platform that uses machine learning to create virtually an infinite number of personalised workout. It has Sky-high incline control. Walk, jog, or mad dash with up to 20% incline* on an extra wide running path that simulates the high roads…and the low ones too.

Keep you moving forward with your fitness journey. Experience voice-coaching that guides you through new and evolving goals. Track your progress with metrics, rewards, and personal bests.

What i think you should know about bowflex treadmill series

Includes 1-Year Jrny Membership

The JRNY experience assesses your fitness level, creates custom workouts personalised to your unique capabilities, and provides coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts – all from the built-in touchscreen (Jrny Membership required)

Explore destinations around the world and discover 50 plus global routes that auto-adjust in real time to your speed (Jrny Membership required)

22″ console with hd touchscreen (wifi connection required)

Motorised decline/incline -5% to 20% with extended handlebar grips for high incline workout

22″ x 60″ running path with Comfort Tech deck cushioning and speed up to 12 MPH

Bluetooth wireless armband included and powerful Bluetooth speakers

Softdrop folding technology safely lowers the deck from the raised position

Assembled dimensions are 85″ L x 39.6″ W x 70″ H and weighs 336 lbs.

Bluefin Fitness Tour 5.0 Exercise Bike

The streamlined & compact Bluefin Fitness Tour 5.0 Exercise Bike provides a low-impact cardio exercise experience for your home gym. Arrives part assembled & fully loaded with the latest design features.

12 x automatic programs + 24 x manual levels of resistance allow you to cycle at pace & simulate cross-country journeys with variable incline & decline resistance.The rear flywheel, silent drive system & magnetic braking provide a fluid motion & higher intensity cross training exercise.

Measure time, distance, calories burned & pulse with the backlit lcd digital fitness console. Use the integrated E-Health App for mobile or tablet: connect via Bluetooth to track & analyses your workout over time on your own personal fitness dashboard.

Here are the key features of Bluefin Fitness Tour 5.0 Exercise Bike

E-Health Mobile/Tablet App with in-built Programs, Social Media Compatible

Backlit LCD Digital Fitness Console

Commercial grade

Innovative design 101cm x 126cm x 50cm

Built-in wheels for easy transportation

Silent drive system

Magnetic braking

Ergonmic grip handlebars

Anti-slip secure foot pedals

Heavy duty 12kg flywheel mass

Fitlaya Fitness Ab Machine

High Quality Knee Cushion, Professional Level Ab Core Machine Curve Track, Adjustable Resistance Levels 4 Different Training And Resistance Levels Can Be Adjusted To Meet Different Needs

What you need to know about Fitlaya Fitness Ab Machine

Professional level ab/core machine curve track & separated sliders design Involves more muscles and takes your ab/core workout to a higher level.

Stable & Durability: Fitlaya Fitness ABS machine made of heavy-duty steel frame, high quality knee cushion and Foam-covered handgrips, ensure high durability and comfortable workout. The max weight capacity is up to 440 lbs.

Adjustable Resistance Levels: 4 different training and resistance levels can be adjusted to meet different needs, targeting on thigh, crus and Abdominal muscle, maximising the workout efficiency.

LCD Display: The smart LCD training monitor circularly shows the calories burnt, workout time and repetitions.

East Mount Twister Arm Exerciser

It comes with adjustable 22-440lbs hydraulic power, home chest expander, shoulder muscle training fitness equipment, and arm enhanced exercise strengthener.

It is great for working out your arms, chest, and other parts of your upper body. Using the natural force of springs, power twisters are effective at building and toning muscles in the upper body.

Adjustable resistance and stable design to make the user experience smooth and comfortable. Get creative and think of all the different exercises you could do with this twister arm.

What you need to know about East Mount Twister Arm Exerciser

Adjustable Resistance: Rotating the knob to easily adjust the resistance, rang 22-440 lbs free adjustment.

Rotating the knob to easily adjust the resistance, rang 22-440 lbs free adjustment. Durable Material: Double-layer steel tube is firm and durable. The material is strong and more realistic. The training machine has 440 lbs bearing capacity.

Double-layer steel tube is firm and durable. The material is strong and more realistic. The training machine has 440 lbs bearing capacity. Stable Triangle Structure: Stable triangle centre design makes the exercise more stable, which is a safer and more scientific structure.

Stable triangle centre design makes the exercise more stable, which is a safer and more scientific structure. Safe Fitness: Professional micro-rebound and refuse to take profiteering rebound. Completely solve the safety hazard for safe fitness with no hurt and safe micro-rebound.

Professional micro-rebound and refuse to take profiteering rebound. Completely solve the safety hazard for safe fitness with no hurt and safe micro-rebound. Easy Storage: The buckle of the handle’s bottom is easy to store and convenient to carry. The user-friendly designed rear buckle can be fixed after folding.

Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands

Get fit and healthy in the comfort of your home with … This fitness machine offers a full cardio workout and strengthens your muscles. You can workout anywhere in the house and at any time. This stepper with removable resistance bands is easily assembled.

More about the Sunny Health & Fitness Mini Stepper Stair Stepper Exercise Equipment with Resistance Bands

Track your body fitness : lcd monitor measures the steps time total and calories, making your exercise more reasonable and effective

: lcd monitor measures the steps time total and calories, making your exercise more reasonable and effective Total body : Equipped with removable training bands this high-quality stepper tightens over 20 different core muscles and using low-impact aerobic exercise to help tone your chest back and shoulders

: Equipped with removable training bands this high-quality stepper tightens over 20 different core muscles and using low-impact aerobic exercise to help tone your chest back and shoulders Hydraulic drive system : Built with a hydraulic drive system this wokout machine provides a smooth stepping motion. Arrives assembled (simply attach resistance bands)

: Built with a hydraulic drive system this wokout machine provides a smooth stepping motion. Arrives assembled (simply attach resistance bands) Wide non-slip pedals: Large textured foot plates ensure a solid, non-slip footing Height range will decrease with each counter-clockwise turn

Marcy 150-lb Multi functional Home Gym Station for Total Body Training

Just like what you’re used to in the health club gyms, the MWM-990 Stack Home Gym System offers many of the same strength training exercises which target most muscle groups.

What you should know about this equipment

Weight Stack lock – This gear comes with a 150-pound selectorised weight stack that can be customised according to your skill level to avoid the stresses of loading and unloading weight plates with a safety lock that prevents unauthorised use of equipment

– This gear comes with a 150-pound selectorised weight stack that can be customised according to your skill level to avoid the stresses of loading and unloading weight plates with a safety lock that prevents unauthorised use of equipment Dual action press arm - Designed with dual action press arms, this versatile equipment allows you to perform chest press and vertical butterfly exercises to develop your biceps, triceps, pectorals, and other muscles with a simple remove/insertion of a pin

- Designed with dual action press arms, this versatile equipment allows you to perform chest press and vertical butterfly exercises to develop your biceps, triceps, pectorals, and other muscles with a simple remove/insertion of a pin Removable curl pad – This home gym machine features ergonomically designed seats with high-density boxed upholstery to reduce tension and impact. The preacher curl bicep pad is removable and adjustable to allow isolated bicep exercises.

– This home gym machine features ergonomically designed seats with high-density boxed upholstery to reduce tension and impact. The preacher curl bicep pad is removable and adjustable to allow isolated bicep exercises. Convenient home gym – enjoy efficient training right in the comfort of home with this equipment featuring an innovative structure that combines arm and leg stations; great for strengthening muscle groups and achieving a comprehensive total-body workout.

– enjoy efficient training right in the comfort of home with this equipment featuring an innovative structure that combines arm and leg stations; great for strengthening muscle groups and achieving a comprehensive total-body workout. Assembled Dimensions : 68”L x 42”W x 78”H || Maximum Weight Capacity: 300lb

: 68”L x 42”W x 78”H || Maximum Weight Capacity: 300lb Burn calories and increase lean muscle mass.

Fitness Lat and Lift Pulley System Gym

The system gym is an upgraded lat pull down cable machine with attachments, loading pin, handle and tricep rope.

It is designed for fitness enthusiasts who want to keep a regular practice on physical strength and muscle workout at home. If you are busy and have no time to go to gym, you can simply assemble this cable machine at home and start your training to develop your Tricep, Bicep, Back, Upper arms, Shoulder and lots more.

What you should know about this equipment

Perfect Full Body Exercise Equipment: We designed the latest pulley system gym accessories after market research and communication with fitness experts. By changing the connection ways between the hoist buckle and the high strength alloy cable, you can get multiple functional exercise methods: Biceps Curl, Triceps Pull Down, Lat Pull Down, Row, Fly etc. Can effectively help you to train full body muscles, building your core. Make you can clearly feel the muscle building up after every stretch.

Three Detachable Handles: We provide you with 3 detachable handles, allowing you to freely change the gym attachment you want.

Tricep rope: used for triceps push down, Biceps flexion and multi-row movements.

Honeycomb type handles: can exercise chest muscles by chest expansion and clamping, better non-slip to help you exercise more effectively. ③ LAT pull bar: used for pull-up/pull-down training, exercise arm wrist and forearm strength.

Easy to Assemble & Portable: Just thread the loading pin through the central hole of a weight plate and connect the sections. The Pulley System can be easily connected to the power racks, pull-up bars, beams, and any place where the strap can be installed. Its small packaging volume allows you to take it anywhere you want and is suitable for traveling. (No Weights Plates Include)

Lifetime Warranty: If you choose our pulley system set, we will provide you with a one-year warranty and a 90-day refund service.

Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench.

You get real results. You get the same intense gym-quality workout at home with the fitness reality x-class light commercial multi-workout abdominal /hyper back extension bench.

Built with two-inch by two-inch Steel frame construction with 45-degree hyper back extension angle and 36-inch long by 8-12-inc wide tapered bench with 2.5-inch thick medium density foam, the X-Class Abdominal Bench can support 650 pounds of real weight capacity.

What you should know about the Fitness Reality X-Class.

Set Up Dimensions: 64” L x 28.8” W x 35” H; 36”L x 8-12”W tapered bench with 2.5” thick medium density foam

1 flat and 3 decline bench adjustments and 14 thigh support cushion height adjustments

Sweat and moisture resistant double stitched vinyl bench covering

Transportation wheels for easy moving from room to room

1.5” round soft and slip resistant push up and dip handle bars

650 pounds of real weight capacity; User height range of 5′ to 6’4 inch

24”L front and rear stabilisers make the bench extremely stable

Assembly required

Soges Weights Dumbbells Set

This Soges Weights Dumbbells Set, is adjustable dumbbells Set of 2 pair strength training free weights for women at home. It come with 2 in 1 Barbell Set.This set of dumbbells has a stylish look that will instantly attract the beginners who want to have stylish fitness program workout from home.

More about the Soges Weights Dumbbells Set

Material: Soges PE dumbbells sets are filled with fine iron powder cement mixture.4x 2KG(4.4Lbs) counterweight,8x 2.5KG(5.5Lbs) counterweight,4x screw nuts, 2x shaft handle,1x connecting rod

2 in 1 Free Weights Dumbbells: This adjustable weights dumbbell equipped a special connecting rod that can be easily connected to two dumbbells to convert into a barbell, suitable for man and women at home or gym

Multi-Weights to Choose: Multiple adjustable weights allow you to customise the weight of the fitness dumbbell/exercises barbell to the desired setting. Multiple weights setting for diverse muscle training

Comfortable Handle: The connecting rod of soges weight lifting training dumbbell for home gym is covered with thick foam, which is non-slip and sweat-proof, which can improve coordination and safety

Pyhigh Stationary Exercise Bike

This pyhigh stationary exercise bike for home indoor Cycling. This Bikes exercise Bike Comfortable Seat Cushion Belt Drive ipad holder with LCD monitor cardio workout fitness machine is a must have at home.

What you should know about the Exercise Bike

Pyhigh has been always focusing on designing and producing exercise machines for 20 years. As a professional manufacturer and direct US Market distributor, we are confident that our exercise bikes will meet your special requirements.

About customer service: We provide an 18-month warranty (Free replacement parts) and 100% satisfied customer service (30 Days Money Back, 24/7 Customer service). All your concerns will be answered timely. Online instruction videos can help you complete the assembly within 30 minutes. Please feel free to contact us at your order ID detailed page-contact seller.

Personalised Indoor Cycling Bike: Extended seat adjustment (inseam: 25″-38.5″), extra-wide seat cushion meets the needs of people with different heights. The cycle bike can be easily moved by transportable wheels. One stationary bike fits the whole family.

IPAD Mount & Bottle Holder: Cycling with music/video makes it more fun. A gift iPad/phone holder allows you to enjoy the workout more easily. A comfortable saddle allows you to ride for a longer time. Keeping a bottle of water in a bottle holder will be a good choice.

