Mental rest and recovery from work

In the modern world, each person experiences considerable intellectual strain. Apart from studying or working, information comes from the internet, TV and other social networks. In order to remember it, high concentration is required, which leads to constant tension.

The abundance of information causes damage to memory and concentration, one’s mood gets worse. As well as the body, our brain can also be exhausted. Imagine that you are carrying something heavy the whole day without any rest. How long would you be able to bear it? In the same way, the brain gets tired from constant activity.

What is mental rest?

The productivity of the brain depends on having good recreation and restful sleep. If you don’t relax your brain, it would be more difficult to achieve good results at work. By having a rest, you activate outside-the-box thinking, improve your well-being and resourcefulness. If the brain doesn't shut down even during sleep, then what does 'mental rest' mean? Let's figure it out. Our brain has 2 modes of work: active and passive. For example, during the active mode, our brain perceives information from movies or social networks. If you are just lying or walking in the park, then the passive mode is activated. Sometimes the passive mode happens to occur in the middle of the day. As an example, we can look at the situation when during the listening to the report you 'fall out' and aren't able to remember what it was about and what sort of information the last phrase contained. These are signs of mental tiredness. To avoid this, you have to take short breaks every 2 hours.

How to organize mental rest

How to activate ‘passive mode’

Sometimes it may be difficult to switch from intellectual work to rest. In the case of physical exhaustion, it is enough to lie down and relax, however it is harder to switch off your brain if your mind is tired. Following these recommendations will make it easier for you!

Don't use your phone out of boredom

In order to relax, you have to stay away from all information sources. Don't use your gadget just to kill time. Occasionally, in a queue or on public transport, you can notice some people scrolling News Feed or using social networks. You shouldn’t be doing that, making good use of that time instead.

Combine mental recreation and physical labor

It sounds weird, though it is actually so. While doing some sports or household chores, you can greatly unwind your brain. Do it in silence, even music isn't recommended. Some work in the garden or with your favorite flowerbed would also be a wonderful option for relaxation. When tending to the flowers and trees, you are in full harmony with nature. When you settle down, your irritability decreases, and your brain eventually relaxes.

Ugears models fish and cat

If you still don't have a hobby, pay attention to Ugears mechanical 3D puzzles. Wooden models will help you relax after a busy day of work. In the process of assembly, you will increase the resourcefulness of your brain and the final result will exceed all your expectations. In our range, there are a lot of wooden models for adults, which you can assemble with your own hands. Also, our wooden puzzle kits may be a nice present to your relatives or friends. After the assembly, each model can decorate the interior of your house and will please all the guests, especially those who enjoy unique toys.

If you are a lover of marine life, pay attention to Ugears Mechanical Aquarium. The model consists of 325 parts, the level of difficulty is ‘medium’. Assemble the aquarium with your own hands and watch your favorite mechanical fish floating around. The model stands out because of its unique design and mechanical structure. If you don't have any desire to buy a real aquarium, then go ahead and assemble our model set.

For connoisseurs of exquisite boxes, our company has also developed a 3D puzzle called Ugears Treasure Box. This exquisite model, which consists of 190 parts, will become your favorite, and you will be able to store small items and jewelry in it. The box is opened with a special key that is placed in the mechanism. It is also decorated with beautiful carvings. To get the key and to launch the mechanism, you need to unlock it.

Ugears Treasure Box

Sporting activities

Some kinds of sport contribute to great relaxation. Take yoga, for example. Since ancient times, yoga has been considered to have a positive impact on your brain and spiritual state. By practicing on a regular basis, you create some kind of balance between spiritual and moral integrity. Your memory improves, as well as your intellectual abilities. Your age isn't important for yoga, but your health condition and absence of contraindications are.

In addition, an excellent way to relieve stress is swimming. It is common knowledge that water can relax your muscles and brain. An hour of swimming can help you to reduce fatigue and strengthen your nervous system.

Recreation outdoors

It is not necessary to go to the forest or your summer house. You can simply sit in the park, listening to birdsong and the rustling of leaves. It can help you improve concentration and create internal harmony. Select one day a week for you to stay in complete silence, far from information sources.

Conclusions

The rapid pace of life influences our health condition greatly. While pursuing material assets and success, we forget about taking care of our minds and body. It's important to have short relaxation sessions every so often. It will help to improve the resourcefulness of your brain, reduce the number of stressful situations and multiply the level of your concentration. Unexplained anxiety and outbursts will disappear. Don't forget that your brain also gets tired and when it reminds you of that, it is important not to postpone it, but remedy the situation. We get tired not only physically, but mentally. If you stay attentive to yourself and to your body, your success is guaranteed!

Disclaimer

This article is for information only. It is not therapy. This blog is only for informational and educational purposes and should not be considered therapy or any form of treatment. We are not able to respond to specific questions or comments about personal situations, appropriate diagnosis or treatment, or otherwise provide any clinical opinions. If you think you need immediate assistance, call your local emergency number or the mental health crisis hotline listed in your local phone book’s government pages.