Spring, TX

Caught on Video: Woman claims to be DoorDash driver; distracts homeowner while four males break into the back of a home

houstonstringer_com

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office just released a video showing a woman who is pretending to be a DoorDash driver so that her accomplices can sneak into the backyard in order to burglarize a home.

According to a press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying burglary suspects who posed as Door Dash drivers. On March 5, 2023, a female knocked on the door of a residence on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony Subdivision in Spring, TX and claimed to be from Door Dash. She remained outside the home from 1:20 a.m. until approximately 2:00 a.m. While she was at the front door, four male suspects attempted to enter the residence through the back yard, causing damage to the exterior of the home. Fortunately, they were unable to gain entry. The female suspect has a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and a floral tattoo on her wrist. The suspects were observed leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information about these individuals or the incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case #23A065670.

It is important to exercise caution when unexpected individuals arrive at your home. If someone claims to be from a delivery service, do not open the door unless you are expecting a delivery. If you are, it is recommended that you ask them to leave the items outside. Legitimate Door Dash drivers will be happy to comply with this request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QRp9W_0lIxdA2U00
Screenshots of SuspectsPhoto byMontgomery County Sheriff's Office

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 12

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest news from the courtroom and more!

Houston, TX
5K followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Pasadena, TX

Father charged after two year old daughter found in Pasadena bayou

The Houston Police Department is awaiting autopsy results on human remains found in Pasadena, Texas today which is believed to be related to the disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee on October 18, 2022 according to a press release from the Houston Police Department.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

HPD: One in custody, two others wanted for shooting of two men in Heights Neighborhood of Houston

According to the Houston Police Department, on January 27, 2022, two men, James Gerald Martin III, and Dana Ryssdal, were fatally shot at 1713 West T.C. Jester Boulevard in Houston, Texas. Police have arrested one of the suspects and are now searching for two others shown below.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Lawsuit against Southwest Airlines lands in Houston Federal Court

Southwest Airlines is facing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of individuals and entities that purchased or acquired its publicly traded securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022. The plaintiff is pursuing claims against the company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The case is filed in Houston Federal Court under cae no. 4:23-cv-00920.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Centerpoint named in a lawsuit following fatal crash in southwest Houston

Houston, Texas - A lawsuit has been filed against CenterPoint Energy, Inc. in the Harris County court over a fatal crash that took place at the intersection of South Gessner Road and Neff Street in Houston, Texas on December 24, 2021. The suit has been brought by the surviving family members of the deceased, Juan A Sapon and Marta Santizo, who died as a result of the collision.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case

January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.

Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraud

Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County. According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years ago

A man is being charged with murder after being suspected of killing a man nearly three years ago outside of a southeast Houston convenience store. According to court documents, police responded to a report of a shooting at a convenience store located in the 9200 block of Nathaniel Street at about 7 p.m. on January 30, 2020. Police found two victims. Pedro Ontiveros-Vaca, who police found sitting in his car was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department. The other victim was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to his leg. After investigating, investigators identified two suspects.

Read full story
3 comments
Willis, TX

Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies

January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated

A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.

Read full story
33 comments
Houston, TX

Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forward

A man has now been arrested and is in custody after shooting another man multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store in broad daylight late last week after an argument.

Read full story
11 comments
Houston, TX

Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times

A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.

Read full story
76 comments
Houston, TX

Sunday School teacher keeps job at Houston area church after admitting to child abuse court documents allege

A Houston area church is being sued by a mother who alleges officials at the church tried to cover up the sexual abuse of minors by a Youth Pastor. The church, Champion Forest Baptist church is part of the Southern Baptist Convention, which the lawsuit alleges has a history of covering up abuse in its ranks. One of their ex-youth pastors even pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and sexual assault allegations back in 2018.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Family sues HOA after woman dies because of toxic mold infestation at an apartment complex in Houston

The family of a Houston woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit in Harris County District Court after they say a toxic mold infestation took over the woman’s home when the homeowners association failed to make sure repairs were done correctly. The woman later developed cancer and died because of the mold the lawsuit alleges.

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bond

A Houston man turned himself into police after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Houston's Montrose area on Sunday. Brandon McKinney MugshotPhoto byHouston Police Department.

Read full story
53 comments
Houston, TX

Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured

December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.

Read full story
7 comments
Harris County, TX

Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris County

December 11, 2022 - Two teens were shot at a gas station while attempting a robbery in north Harris county. One of these teens, a 16-year-old died at the hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

Read full story
17 comments
Houston, TX

Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex

December 11, 2022 - A 25-year-old man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in southwest Houston just Sunday morning. The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd at the Falls of Braeburn Apartment complex in southwest Houston.

Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.

Read full story
26 comments
Houston, TX

Police arrest rider who shot Uber driver while out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman in Houston

The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division was able to find and arrest a man who shot his Uber driver after the driver refused to take him to a new destination. Turns out, he was out on bond for assaulting a pregnant woman just a month prior to shooting his Uber driver.

Read full story
14 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy