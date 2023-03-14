Caught on Video: Woman claims to be DoorDash driver; distracts homeowner while four males break into the back of a home

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office just released a video showing a woman who is pretending to be a DoorDash driver so that her accomplices can sneak into the backyard in order to burglarize a home.

According to a press release, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying burglary suspects who posed as Door Dash drivers. On March 5, 2023, a female knocked on the door of a residence on Emerald Vista Drive in the Harmony Subdivision in Spring, TX and claimed to be from Door Dash. She remained outside the home from 1:20 a.m. until approximately 2:00 a.m. While she was at the front door, four male suspects attempted to enter the residence through the back yard, causing damage to the exterior of the home. Fortunately, they were unable to gain entry. The female suspect has a large flower tattoo on her right thigh and a floral tattoo on her wrist. The suspects were observed leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

If you have any information about these individuals or the incident, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or call Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and reference case #23A065670.

It is important to exercise caution when unexpected individuals arrive at your home. If someone claims to be from a delivery service, do not open the door unless you are expecting a delivery. If you are, it is recommended that you ask them to leave the items outside. Legitimate Door Dash drivers will be happy to comply with this request.