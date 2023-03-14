Lawsuit against Southwest Airlines lands in Houston Federal Court

File Photo: Southwest Airlines Photo by houstonstringer.com

Southwest Airlines is facing a class-action lawsuit on behalf of individuals and entities that purchased or acquired its publicly traded securities between June 13, 2020 and December 31, 2022. The plaintiff is pursuing claims against the company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The case is filed in Houston Federal Court under cae no. 4:23-cv-00920.

The lawsuit stems from various issues Southwest Airlines faced during the class period, including technical difficulties with the company’s weather information system, network connectivity issues, and a nationwide problem with cancellations and delays caused by weather and air traffic control issues. These events led to a decline in the company’s share price, injuring investors. Southwest Airlines is accused of violating the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making misleading statements and omitting important information.

The lawsuit also claims that the company was aware of the issues it faced but failed to disclose them to investors, leading to a false and misleading impression of the company’s business operations and financial condition. The lawsuit seeks damages for investors who suffered losses due to their investment in Southwest Airline's securities during the class period.

Southwest Airlines is also facing operational challenges, including outdated technology and processes, tight turnaround times for shorter flights, and a shortage of manpower. The company’s point-to-point service, which is designed to avoid hubs, can leave staff vulnerable to being stranded during disruptions. The failure of the company’s proprietary software, Sky Solver, led to a manual matching process for crew members, which was described as “extraordinarily difficult” by a labor union representative. These operational challenges have led to a decline in the company’s reputation and an increase in customer complaints according to the lawsuit which was filed in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas in Houston under Case No. 4:23-cv-00920.