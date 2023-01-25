New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder case

January 24, 2023 - A 20-year-old Houston man has been charged with capital murder after investigators were able to recently obtain new information that connected him to a murder that occurred back in 2022.

John Howard Mugshot Photo by (Courtesy of) HPD

Police have now arrested John Howard (pictured above) for allegedly robbing a man and killing him in the 1200 block of Redford on September 21, 2022.

According to investigators, "The two victims were inside an apartment at the above address when two black male suspects entered and shot the victims. The suspects took money and other items from the victims and fled the scene. Paramedics pronounced one victim, later identified as Mr. (Juan) Juarez, deceased at the scene and transported the other victim to an area hospital."

Police have been working to identify the two black men that were responsible for the shooting of Mr. Juarez and the second victim. The investigation led them to identify one of the suspects, Justin Thomas, and police arrested him earlier this week.

According to the Houston Police Department, additional information led to investigators being able to identify John Howard as the second black male that they believe was at the apartment at the time of the robbery and shooting. Both Justin Thomas and John Howard have been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the case.

Police are still seeking information about the robbery and fatal shooting that occurred that night. If you or anyone you know have any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.