Traffic stop leads to arrest of arson suspect wanted in connection with insurance fraud

Harris County Precinct 4 arrested a man when they learned that he was wanted for arson in connection with an insurance fraud case in Harris County.

Steven Smith Mugshot Photo by (Courtesy of) Harris County Constable Precinct 4

According to court documents, arson investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshall's office were called out to the scene of a vehicle fire in the 19600 block of Tegle Rd. in Tomball, TX on May 29, 2021, at about 5:40 a.m. During their investigation, investigators found that the fire started in the passenger compartment and determined that someone applied an open flame to ignitable materials that were stored inside. A TX DPS Trooper was then able to identify the car as belonging to Steven Smith and noticed there was a lien on the vehicle in the amount of $15,537.43.

During an interview, Smith told a Harris County Fire Marshall's Investigator that he needed extra money and that getting rid of the Nissan Altima was "the best solution." Smith then drove the Nissan to Tegle Rd and parked it on May 28, 2021. On May 29, he says he went back to the vehicle between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and poured the lighter fluid into the passenger compartment. He then lit a piece of paper on fire before throwing it inside the passenger compartment, effectively lighting the vehicle on fire.

A few days passed and Smith decided to file a stolen vehicle report with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. That same day, Smith filed a claim with Liberty Mutual in order to pay off his debts.