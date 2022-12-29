Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forward

A man has now been arrested and is in custody after shooting another man multiple times in the parking lot of a convenience store in broad daylight late last week after an argument.

Terrance Jermaine Nash Photo by (Courtesy of) Houston Police Department

Around 2:10 p.m., on December 23, 2022, police responded to a report of a shooting outside King Discount Store located at 4131 Bennington in north Houston. Police then found the victim, Dontray Darnel Jefferson (34) suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department pronounced Jefferson deceased at the scene.

According to court documents, detectives were able to observe on surveillance video that the suspect, physically assaulting Jefferson. At one point, the suspect then walked up to a vehicle that had just arrived at the store and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then shot Jefferson multiple times. The suspect in the video then fled the scene in the same vehicle he retrieved the firearm from.



The suspect, Terrance Jermaine Nash was identified by an anonymous tipster after a detective showed the tipster surveillance footage of the suspect. Using the name provided, the detective was then able to find a mugshot and a previous police report of Nash. Using information from the prior police report, the detective was able to confirm that the man on the surveillance video, was in fact Nash.

Nash, was sentenced to twenty years in jail for aggravated robbery and with injury back in August of 2002 as well as drug possession. He was taken into custody on December 28, 2022. A bond amount has not yet been set.

If you know anything about this case or the suspect, you are still urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.