Houston man kills woman while out on $1k bond

A Houston man turned himself into police after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Houston's Montrose area on Sunday.

Brandon McKinney Mugshot Photo by Houston Police Department

Police say they arrived to a shooting in the parking lot of a bar located at 2327 Grant Street around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

When they arrived, they found a woman had been shot. The woman, who is believed to be 29 years old, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She did not recover and was pronounced deceased on Tuesday, December 20.

The man who allegedly shot her, Brandon McKinney, turned himself in to police on December 21, 2022.

After interviewing McKinney, and consulting with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, he was charged with felony murder.

Court records show that this was not McKinney's first time being arrested and has a criminal history dating back to 2011. In January of that year he was in possession of less than 2 ounces of Marijuana. He was then booked into jail after leading police on a pursuit in August of the same year. Both of those cases were disposed of.

In 2018, he was charged with a felony offense of "Manufacture and Deliver Controlled Substance."

His most recent charge, however involved a female family member when he struck her with his hand.

He was issued a $1,000 bond and his next court date was on January 10, 2023.

Police have not yet released the victims name because her identity is still pending so it is not known if the family member who had a pending assault case against him was the one involved or if the cases were somehow related.

Police ask that if you have any information about the case you contact HPD's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.