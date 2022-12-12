Two teens shot, one dies at hospital after attempting a robbery at a gas station in Harris County

houstonstringer_com

December 11, 2022 - Two teens were shot at a gas station while attempting a robbery in north Harris county. One of these teens, a 16-year-old died at the hospital after succumbing to his injuries.

According to Sgt. Jason Brown of the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies with Harris County Constable's Precinct 4 responded to a report of a shooting in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive in Humble, Texas around 5 p.m.

When they arrived they found two black teens had been shot outside of a gas station. According to a Twitter post by Constable Mark Herman, two individuals were detained as part of the investigation.

However, according to Sgt. Jason Brown with HCSO, these individuals that were detained are not facing currently not facing any charges after the investigation revealed that the shooter decided to fire his weapon because his friend was being physically attacked by the teens during the robbery.

While this shooting appears to be justified during the preliminary investigation, investigators will be reviewing surveillance camera footage to make sure that the victim's and the shooter's stories match up with the video. The case will also be referred to Harris County's District Attorney's Office, to determine if any charges are brought against the shooter and/or the alleged victim.

Both the shooter and the victim never left and remained at the scene and are said to be cooperating with police.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGgzK_0jfH1VHr00
Two teens shot at gas station in Humble, TXPhoto byhoustonstringer.com

