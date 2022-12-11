Man dies after being shot in the head in the parking lot of a southwest Houston apartment complex

December 11, 2022 - A 25-year-old man was shot in the head at an apartment complex in southwest Houston just Sunday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2:55 a.m. in the 9700 block of Braeburn Glen Blvd at the Falls of Braeburn Apartment complex in southwest Houston.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, the man was with a group of males were drinking alcohol when an argument broke out and someone pulled a gun out and started to fire. The 25-year-old was struck in the head by a bullet, and possibly in the chest area as well.

Police do not know if the man who was shot was drinking or what his role was in the argument, or if he was a bystander.

Witnesses told police they heard about 4 or 5 shots which match up with the bullet casings police had found at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene from his gunshot wounds by the Houston Fire Department who also responded.

Police at this time do not know how many suspects were at the scene, but investigators with the Houston Police Departments Homicide and Crime Scene Unit will work to determine who was there as well as find any video surveillance of the scene and/or any suspects.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Shooting in southwest Houston apartment parking lot Photo by YouTube/@HoustonStringer

This is a developing story. We will update you as soon as we have any more information.