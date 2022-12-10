A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise.

According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.

When the homeowner opened the back door, he saw two suspects in his backyard wearing what is believed to be face masks that are used to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. He quickly shut the door after seeing the two suspects.

The homeowner then opened his garage not realizing the suspects made it back to the front and a confrontation ensued which started out as physical. At one point, gunfire broke out. The homeowner was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries.

Police believe the homeowner, a man in his 30's, was not armed with a weapon during the confrontation. Police have evidence that at least one gun was fired. They believe this gun belongs to one of the suspects.

Police at this time do not know if a vehicle was involved as the suspects were seen by witnesses fleeing the scene on foot. Both suspects were described by witnesses as black men. One was described as being light-skinned, and the other was dark-skinned.

Shooting in Sunnyside, Houston Photo by houstonstringer.com

Police are asking for neighbors in the area to review your video surveillance footage from around the time the shooting took place that you may have at home. If you have any footage or information about the case, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.