At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday evening

First responders were busy on the east side of Houston after at least three people were shot within the span of one hour.

1st shooting - Woman shot during a drive-by shooting in northeast Houston

According to the Houston Police Department, a woman was shot in the 8200 block of Flintridge just after 7:30 p.m. Police believe this may have been a drive-by and are looking for the suspects. She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

2nd shooting - Police find man shot on Maile Park Dr. in southeast Houston

The Houston Police Department along with the Houston Fire Department then responded to a report of a man being shot in the 12900 block of Maile Park Drive in southeast Houston. According to initial reports, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. This shooting was reported around 8 p.m.

The silver Toyota in the video (which is a bit dark) had multiple bullet holes on the passenger side.

3rd shooting - Man shot at Valero gas station on Almeda Genoa in southeast Houston

A little over a mile away, a man was shot in the parking lot of Valero gas station in the 11200 block of Almeda Genoa Friday night. The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown. Police found multiple shell casings at the scene. This shooting was reported by the Houston Police Department just after 8:30 p.m.

There were at least 30 evidence markers placed around evidence found at the scene, many of these were shell casings as shown below:

Multiple shell casings were found at the Almeda Genoa gas station shooting Photo by YouTube/@houstonstringer

If you have any information about any of these cases or suspects, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-222-TIPS.