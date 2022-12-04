Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion

Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.

Manny Diaz-Massa (Left) and Mariah Williams (Right) Photo by Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division

His companion who was with him at the time has also been identified as Mariah Williams (28). Police are also searching for her in connection with the shooting.

We reached out to Uber for comment and a Uber spokesperson replied:

"There is no place for violence on the Uber platform, and what this driver experienced is truly atrocious. We're working to get in touch with the driver to check in on their well being and offer our support, and have banned the rider account from the platform. We stand ready to assist police however we can."

Uber is deeply committed to the safety of drivers. This was shown when we reached out to Uber about this incident and they responded back within a few hours. Uber also introduced a few features over the years, which include a sort of panic button that sends information like the make/model, license plate, and location via GPS directly to 911 operators.

It is not known if the driver who was shot at the Shell on Quitman was able to utilize the panic button or not.

Both Uber drivers and Uber riders are not allowed to carry any type of firearms while using the Uber app. Uber's Firearm Policy can be found on their website but you can read it below:

"Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery people, from carrying firearms of any kind while using the app, to the extent permitted by applicable law."

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Manny Diaz-Massa, or Mariah Williams, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.