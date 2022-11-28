Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destination

An Uber driver in Houston is recovering in the hospital tonight after he refused to take a rider to a new destination.

According to HPD, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station located at 2819 Quitman St. near the Eastex Freeway. Police say the Uber driver had two passengers in the backseat and he was transporting them to their destination after picking them up.

At one point, the riders requested that he take them to a new destination. The driver refused, pulled over at the Shell Gas Station, and asked them to leave the vehicle. That is when police say the male rider, described as a Hispanic male in his early twenties with a goatee, between 5 foot 9 and 6 feet tall, decided to rob the driver instead.

The male then pointed a pistol at the driver's hip and demanded his car and his cell phone. The driver refused. The male rider then shot him and fled the scene.

The Uber driver was then taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

We reached out to Uber for comment, but to be fair, we gave them a two-hour notice in the middle of the night. We will keep you updated if we hear back from Uber.

In the meantime, Uber's Firearm Policy can be found on their website and reads:

"Uber prohibits riders and their guests, as well as driver and delivery people, from carrying firearms of any kind while using the app, to the extent permitted by applicable law."

Police do have surveillance video of the suspect from the gas station and are hopeful they are able to identify him.

If you have any information about the suspects or the case you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.