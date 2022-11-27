Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complex

November 27, 2022 - A shooting was reported at the Park at Humble apartment complex located at 9690 FM 1960 around 1:30 p.m.

3

According to police, four men were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex. Six suspects ran up to the vehicle and started shooting inside the car.

While initial reports initially indicated three people were shot, it turned out to only be one. This person was taken to a local trauma center after potentially suffering a spinal injury. He is expected to survive.

While the investigation is still in its early stages and ongoing, neighbors believe this was in retaliation for a fight that occurred last week.

Ashley Carrizal who lives at the apartments told us in an interview that one of the suspects tried to enter a resident's home at one point but was unsuccessful in doing so because the door was locked. The other suspects are believed to have run across the street according to neighbors.

Upon learning that three people may have been shot, Carrizal said "it is horrible, it is the holidays... it's already bad.. people are struggling to make ends meet.. and people hardly have any money to buy Christmas presents this year for their children." Carrizal believes people are desperate for money in Houston and this ends up causing them to harm others.

If you have any information about the case or the suspects, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. We will keep you updated on any developments in this case.