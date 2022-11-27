Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospital

Two separate overnight shootings in the Houston area left two men dead, and two others in the hospital, (with one in critical condition) as police scramble to find out what happened and who is responsible.

Double Shooting #1

The first shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the Heights neighborhood of Houston. According to Detective Providence of the Houston Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times. A friend of the man they found deceased was trying to resuscitate him. The Houston Fire Department then arrived and pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

The friend who was trying to resuscitate the man was found to have been grazed by a bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Police do not have any suspects at this time but believe another car may have been involved.

Double shooting in the Heights Photo by houstonstringer.com

Double Shooting #2

The second shooting occurred a few hours later in northeast Houston in the 5300 block of East Houston Rd around 2:20 a.m.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, officers arrived and found a Suburban which had crashed into a ditch. They also found a gunshot victim that was shot in the chest. Officers rendered aid until the Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man deceased.

This shooting was related to another scene located about a mile up the street on East Houston at Mesa Rd. Police found evidence of a shooting and also another man that had sustained gunshot wounds. This man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

If you have any information about any of the cases, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.