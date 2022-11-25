Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houston

November 24, 2022 - According to Assistant Chief Cantu, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane around 9:18 p.m. and found that four people inside the house were shot. Two of these, a man and a woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two other victims were both males. One of these males was a 15-year-old who was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The other male was also taken to a local hospital but is in critical condition.

The shooting started after the man entered the residence through the backdoor as the family was just finishing eating. As soon as he started shooting, Assistant Chief Cantu stated that people inside the home ran to the bedrooms for safety. The suspect fired multiple rounds inside the residence and at one point re-loaded his weapon.

Police believe a man who is said to be the ex-husband is responsible for the shooting and are currently working to identify him and track him down as soon as they learn his name. Police have not been able to confirm if this man was her ex-husband, or an ex-boyfriend, but stated that the woman and the man did have a baby together.

If you have any information about this case or the suspect, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is still a developing story and we will update you as soon as we learn of any more information.