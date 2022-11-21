Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County

A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days.

The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home a second time, shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022.

There were several fire crews already on the scene as we arrived, including the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department, Eastex Fire Department, and the Houston Fire Department who were all battling the blaze to prevent it from damaging other structures.

Constables with Harris County Precinct 4, went door to door waking up and warning neighbors of the fire, and urging them to evacuate just in case the fire spread and cordoned off the area. Several neighbors were seen leaving their homes with pets in hand.

One of the homeowners, visibly distraught, told us "This is what it is like when your life goes up in flames".

It is not known if the homeowners were at home at the time the fire started, but they did not appear to have any physical injuries.

There is no information currently why the house caught on fire the first time or the second time but we will keep updated with any developments.

According to Harris County property records, the home was built in 2002 and had a current market value of $389,000.