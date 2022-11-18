Houston, TX

Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

houstonstringer_com

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022.

The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity and ages of the victims, but one of the victims may have been a teenager.

The victims were seen hanging out with a group of people throughout the evening before the shooting and police believe the shooting may have been drug or gang-related but are still working through the details.

Police stated the victims were shot at close range numerous times and that the suspect used a pistol. It is not clear at this point how the victims knew each other or what exactly led up to the shooting. Potential witnesses left the scene before officers were able to arrive and question them leading them to believe the shooting was drug or gang-related.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance from the scene and are hoping the videos can help them identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

This is still a developing story and the investigation is still in its early stages. If you have any information about this case or the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25l5Ow_0jFQTGFk00
Double shooting outside of Fuel Depothoustonstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest news from the courtroom and more!

Houston, TX
4374 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Houston, TX

Buyer Beware: Amazon is sending expired COVID tests to customers in Houston, and you can't return them

If you have ever ordered anything from Amazon and then had to return it, for whatever reason, it may come as a bit of a shock to you that Amazon will not allow you to return COVID tests that were delivered past their expiration date.

Read full story
5 comments
Atascocita, TX

Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris County

A home in Atascocita was completely destroyed early Sunday morning after catching on fire for the second time in two days. The home, located at 18238 Enchanted Rock Trail near Logan Pass Way first caught on fire around 5:30 p.m. on November 21, 2022. Crews with the Atascocita Volunteer Fire Department were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it destroyed the home.

Read full story
1 comments
Humble, TX

Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freeway

Two people are in jail, including a teenager, after a brazen smash and grab in front of a major Houston area freeway early Monday morning. LaQuinta Powell (19) and Curtis Washington (17), were arrested after breaking into K's Motorsports located at 17802 US-59, in Humble, TX. Officers with the Humble Police Department pulled them over in the 13900 block of Eastex Freeway, about 5 miles away around 12:50 a.m. on November 14, 2022, along with a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accident

A driver in Houston was placed in handcuffs Sunday morning after he slammed into a Houston Police Department patrol vehicle that was being used to shut down the freeway for an accident up ahead. I was able to capture his arrest on camera and witnessed the accident firsthand.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Park

After the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series, fans took to the streets to celebrate the Houston Astros winning the world championship. Houston Astros fans of all ages celebrated in the streets outside Minute Maid Park. Drivers honked their horns, while their passengers (both kids and adults alike) screamed out the windows and sunroofs with excitement after learning the Astros had secured the 2022 World Series title.

Read full story
Harris County, TX

Caught on Camera: Driver collides with deer on Will Clayton Pkwy in northeast Harris County

In typical deer fashion, a deer decided to cross a busy street as soon as cars were coming and it was caught on camera, shown below (It is not too gory, but viewer discretion is advised).

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston

Two small makeshift memorials were created on November 1, 2022, after Migos rapper 'Takeoff' was shot outside a Houston Bowling Alley. The first memorial can be found in the 1200 Block of Caroline. A second memorial, marked by a candle and a bracelet, was placed in the spot believed to be where 'Takeoff' was shot, can be found outside "810 Billiards & Bowling" on the 3rd floor of the GreenStreet shopping mall. This second memorial was placed by BMX rider, Daniel Pardo'Medellin (@pardinibmx), who used video footage that was posted on social media to determine where this spot was.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'

Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew

An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.

Read full story
10 comments
Houston, TX

Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight. The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight

A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m. A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houston

A man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt at an apartment complex in southeast Houston. According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Brookdale Village Apartment complex located at 6113 Gulf Fwy in the Lawndale/Wayside area of Houston.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD's

A lawsuit has now been filed on behalf of the woman whose water bottle was urinated in by a janitor, which police have identified as Lucio Diaz who was assigned to clean offices at the East Houston Medical Office Building located at 1140 Westmont.

Read full story
10 comments

Family suing apartment complex after a father was killed; 5 year old shot multiple times

A family is suing an apartment complex after they say the apartment complex should be held accountable for failing to take basic security measures. This failure led to the death of a father and a five-year-old being shot multiple times.

Read full story
Pasadena, TX

Pasadena cop still on the job after shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents

A new lawsuit filed in federal court over the weekend accuses an officer of shooting two unarmed men in two separate incidents. The first of which, ended in a man’s death. The lawsuit alleges disciplinary action was not taken against the officer for either of the shootings, even after the lead detective found the first shooting that resulted in Nathan Schenk “unjustified and unconstitutional”

Read full story
5 comments
Houston, TX

Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motorist

Shane McKinney was a 45-year-old cyclist, and father, who was killed last week when a motorist struck him after he fell into a lane that had oncoming traffic. Shane was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' memorial on Sunday.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Houston man suing Whataburger over food poisoning; seeks at least $200k

A Harris County man is asking for at least $200,000 after he claims that the popular fast food franchise, Whataburger gave him food poisoning. Whataburger located 2429 Gessner Rd in Houstonhoustonstringer.com.

Read full story
36 comments
Houston, TX

Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents

A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.

Read full story
41 comments
Houston, TX

Two victims are in critical condition after being shot during gunfight at a park in Houston

Two people have been listed in critical condition after a gunfight broke out at a Houston area park. According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police department, around 10:44 p.m., police were called out to a Chevron located at 1406 W Gulf Bank Rd in north Houston.

Read full story
16 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy