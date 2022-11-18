Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truck

Two men are dead after a double shooting occurred outside of a Fuel Depot gas station located at 11575 Bissonnet Street in Houston, TX just after 11 p.m. on November 17, 2022.

The suspect, a light-skinned black male with brownish dreadlocks is still on the run after taking off from the scene on foot, police say. He was wearing either navy blue or black clothing.

Investigators are still working to confirm the identity and ages of the victims, but one of the victims may have been a teenager.

The victims were seen hanging out with a group of people throughout the evening before the shooting and police believe the shooting may have been drug or gang-related but are still working through the details.

Police stated the victims were shot at close range numerous times and that the suspect used a pistol. It is not clear at this point how the victims knew each other or what exactly led up to the shooting. Potential witnesses left the scene before officers were able to arrive and question them leading them to believe the shooting was drug or gang-related.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance from the scene and are hoping the videos can help them identify the suspect and bring him to justice.

This is still a developing story and the investigation is still in its early stages. If you have any information about this case or the suspect's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.