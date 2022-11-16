Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freeway

Two people are in jail, including a teenager, after a brazen smash and grab in front of a major Houston area freeway early Monday morning.

LaQuinta Powell (19) and Curtis Washington (17), were arrested after breaking into K's Motorsports located at 17802 US-59, in Humble, TX. Officers with the Humble Police Department pulled them over in the 13900 block of Eastex Freeway, about 5 miles away around 12:50 a.m. on November 14, 2022, along with a Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy.

According to court documents, Powell’s bond was set at $10,000, while Washington’s bail was set at $3,000. Both have not posted bail and remain in custody in Harris County Jail as of November 15, 2022.

Despite the scene of the freeway looking like the end of a police chase to drivers passing by, both suspects were not charged with evading arrest and apparently pulled over when officers decided to make the stop. Both, however, were charged with a felony, "Burglary of a Building" in Harris County District Court.

After their arrest on the Eastex Freeway, police escorted the truck with three stolen dirt bikes back to K’s Motorsports. The dirt bikes were then released back to K's Motorsports after police conducted a preliminary investigation and verified the dirt bikes belonged to K's Motorsports.

Broken glass at K's Motorsports houstonstringer.com

There is no word if any other suspects or vehicles were involved in this smash and grab, but you are urged to contact the Humble Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about the case.

