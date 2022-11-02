Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houston

Two small makeshift memorials were created on November 1, 2022, after Migos rapper 'Takeoff' was shot outside a Houston Bowling Alley.

The first memorial can be found in the 1200 Block of Caroline. A second memorial, marked by a candle and a bracelet, was placed in the spot believed to be where 'Takeoff' was shot, can be found outside "810 Billiards & Bowling" on the 3rd floor of the GreenStreet shopping mall. This second memorial was placed by BMX rider, Daniel Pardo'Medellin (@pardinibmx), who used video footage that was posted on social media to determine where this spot was.

Daniel Pardo'Medellin (@pardinibmx) can be seen praying over the spot believed to be where Migos rapper "Takeoff" was shot houstonstringer.com

According to Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department, around 2:34 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston, located at 1201 San Jacinto.

As officers arrived, they found a man had died just outside the front door of the Bowling Alley. The victim was later identified as Kirshnik Ball (better known as Takeoff from the Migos rap group).

The shooting occurred after a private event that took place at the Bowling Alley. According to the lead investigator, employees told police that a large crowd had gathered just outside the front door. An argument started which led to the shooting.

Police say there were two other victims that transported themselves to local area hospitals and had also been shot. These two individuals, a man, and a woman are said to have non-life-threatening injuries and are cooperating with investigators.

Police are urging the 40+ witnesses that left the scene to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.