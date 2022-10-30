Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'

Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'.

Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".

While it is "family-friendly" be forewarned that your kids may be crying before they even enter the 'Tunnel of Terror' as ghouls, goblins, and the like make the rounds while you wait in line.

As you approach the 'Tunnel of Terror' an employee stresses the importance of leaving your car in neutral and not pressing the gas, no matter what you hear or see in the tunnel. (Despite the realistic makeup, these are actually regular humans, and we do not want to see one of them injured.)

Is it the best? I am impartial because it was my first and only "haunted car wash experience", but the fact that I took the time to write this means I found it quite enjoyable.

Cost:

If you are a car wash member, the cost is free, otherwise, it is $18 per vehicle, which includes their signature "Works" wash inside the 'Tunnel of Terror'.

For those looking to really get their money's worth, Tommy's does allow you to sign up for their membership in their app, which means you could get that fee waived if you sign up for a membership beforehand, and save a couple of dollars. There are only two locations, so if you are coming from across town, it may not be worth it.

Location:

The 'Tunnel of Terror' is at participating locations only. The one we visited was located at 12303 Will Clayton Pkwy, in Humble, TX.

'Tunnel of Terror' will be open again on October 31 starting at 6 pm.