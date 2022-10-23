Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houston

A woman was freed after being trapped in her pickup truck when it wrapped around a utility pole during a major accident in north Houston around midnight.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Little York and Aldine Westfield when a silver Kia Sportage and a black GMC Sierra collided. The official address for this incident was listed as 10799 Aldine Westfield. First responders were initially dispatched at 12:05 a.m.

This collision caused the GMC Sierra to flip over and eventually come to a stop as it wrapped around a utility pole. It took firefighters with the Houston Fire Departments Heavy Rescue Unit a good 30 minutes and the removal of the roof of the pickup truck in order to get the woman out without causing her any more injuries than what was sustained in the accident.

The utility pole can be seen towards the front of the truck bed, just behind the driver and the passenger seats.

Police were interviewing witnesses and gathering details of what led up to the crash as the firefighters worked diligently to get the woman out of the vehicle. She was then transported via ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

It is not known at this time who is at fault, or how many occupants were in each vehicle, but we can confirm there have not been any reported fatalities (amazingly) from this accident at this time. We will update you if we receive any more information.

If you have any information about the accident, you are urged to reach out to investigators with the Houston Police Department.