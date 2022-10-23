Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnight

A fire was reported in the 6500 block of Ledbetter in southeast Houston just after 3 a.m.

A man who lives in the house told us that after he arrived back from "Monster Jam" (which took place at NRG Stadium) he went to sleep and did not know the house was on fire until someone woke him up by yelling there was smoke. He said he didn't know what caused the fire and that it was an old home that needed work. However, he believes the fire may have originated from the heater since the fire appears to have started where the heater unit was inside the attic, or close to it.

A Tweet sent out by the Houston Fire Department around 3:27 a.m. stated the following:

"@HoustonFire is currently on the scene near the 6500 blocks of Ledbetter performing extinguishment efforts after receiving reports of a house on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic Houston Fire Department was dispatched and promptly arrived on the scene and had the fire contained pretty quickly."

The resident of the home we spoke to also confirmed that no one was injured as everyone was able to make it out safely.

The extent of the damages is currently unknown, but residents were able to remove a few things from the home before they left for the night.

The official cause of the fire is also unknown at this time but we will keep you updated if we learn any new information.