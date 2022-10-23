A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houston

A man was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt at an apartment complex in southeast Houston.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 1 a.m. at the Brookdale Village Apartment complex located at 6113 Gulf Fwy in the Lawndale/Wayside area of Houston.

The shooting started when two men who were just getting back from work were approached by two other men.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver's chest and demanding his money and his wallet. The driver then pushed the man's arm to the side and that is when a single shot was fired. The bullet ended up hitting the passenger's leg. The suspects then fled the scene.

Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department arrived a short time later and transported the male passenger who was shot in the leg to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. At this time, his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The suspects are described as two Hispanic males and at least one of them is armed with a handgun. Both of the suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle which is described only as a white sedan.

Shooting at Brookdale Village Apartments in Houston houstonstringer.com

Police do not believe there are any security cameras in the area the shooting occurred and do not have any leads on the suspects besides them being two Hispanic males. However, if you know anything about the suspects or their vehicle, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.