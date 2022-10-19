Shane McKinney, a cyclist, and father, was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' after being killed by a fleeing motorist

Shane McKinney was a 45-year-old cyclist, and father, who was killed last week when a motorist struck him after he fell into a lane that had oncoming traffic. Shane was honored with a 'Ghost Bike' memorial on Sunday.

Shane McKinney Ghost Bike Memorial houstonstringer.com

Ghost bikes are roadside memorials that are placed nearby where a cyclist was killed. Pride Bike Ride Houston organized the placement of Shane's memorial with Houston Ghost Bike.

A GoFundMe has also been created as a Trust Fund for Shane's 2-year-old son, Miles, which has almost met its goal of $30k as the cycling community rallies together.

The accident occurred on October 11, 2022, just before 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas in the Montrose area of Houston, near Taft Street. Shane was riding with a group of cyclists on a "Pride Ride" that met up and left Eagle Houston, a bar in Montrose, around 7:30 p.m.

At some point, Shane lost control of his bicycle and fell into a lane in front of an oncoming vehicle. That vehicle, described by police as a silver Mercedes E-Class with out-of-state plates then ran him over as the driver tried to leave the scene, and accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Several cyclists riding in the group took off after the vehicle in an attempt to stop the fleeing motorist and to try and get a license plate but they were unsuccessful in doing so.

Shane was taken to a nearby hospital before passing away shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police are still looking for the vehicle that struck Shane. If you have any information about the driver or the case, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.