Houston, TX

Three killed in three separate fatal accidents across Houston overnight

houstonstringer_com

Three people died in three separate vehicle accidents within the span of two hours across Houston.

The first of these three accidents occurred when a motorcycle and a Chevy Equinox collided in the 700 block of Little York, near Airline St. in north Houston. First responders were dispatched around 12:45 a.m. to the accident. The biker was pronounced deceased at the scene when paramedics with the Houston Fire Department found the biker near the passenger front wheel of the Equinox, several yards from where the motorcycle came to rest.

As bars started to close at 2 a.m., first responders were notified of another motorcycle in the 1900 block of Allen Pkwy, near Taft St. This one involved a pickup truck that came to rest after hitting a light pole and the motorcyclist.

The driver of this pickup truck fled the scene. Police canvassed the area for the suspect after witnesses provided a description but did not find the driver. HPD's Hit and Run Division will be investigating.

In the third accident on Westheimer near Winrock, two women were walking across the street when a white pickup truck hit one of the women before trying to flee the scene. The airbags deployed on the pickup truck and witnesses stopped the driver and passenger until police arrived at the scene.

All cases are being investigated by the Houston Police Department. If you have any information about any of the cases you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLtzf_0iaZYXWV00
Accident on Little Yorkhoustonstringer.com

