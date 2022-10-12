Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped off

October 11, 2022 - A cyclist was killed after falling into the lane of an oncoming car in the Montrose District of Houston during a 'Pride Ride' just before 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of W. Dallas. Police say a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver fled the scene.

According to Sgt. David Rose of the Houston Police Department, the cyclist, a caucasian male in his forties lost control of his bicycle and fell into a lane in front of the vehicle that ended up striking him. The driver then tried to leave the scene at a high rate of speed. As the driver accelerated, the tire ran over the cyclist again. The cyclist was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Other cyclists riding in the group, tried to get the driver to stop but failed to do so and were not able to get a license plate. The vehicle is described as a silver Mercedes E-Class with out-of-state plates.

Sgt. Rose also stated that there is a chance that the cyclist could still be alive if the driver of the vehicle that struck him did not try to take off at a high rate of speed and run him over. He also stressed that it is illegal to take off from the scene of an accident regardless of who is at fault, especially if someone is injured or killed.

According to the "Pride Bike Ride Houston", the cyclist's first name was Shane. The ride, which is a regularly re-occurring ride started at the Eagle Houston bar in Montrose around 7:30 p.m. All future rides have been put on hold for the time being.

A number of cyclists that witnessed the incident did stay behind at the scene to assist police with their investigation, but if you have any information about the case you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.