A security guard at a Houston cabaret accidentally shoots robbery victim he was trying to help, before detaining suspect

A security guard at Chicas Cabaret in north Houston saw a robbery in progress and confronted the suspect. As he was doing so, he fired his weapon and ended up striking the victim he was trying to help.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, at about 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Chicas Cabaret located at 9942 North Fwy in north Houston.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot twice in the back. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive at this time.

During their investigation, officers learned that the victim and his brother decided to visit Chicas Cabaret. As they arrived, a gray Dodge Charger with two Hispanic males in ski masks pulled into the parking lot and attempted to rob the victim.

The security guard who was working at the time for Chicas Cabaret noticed what was going on and decided to confront one of the suspects who had a handgun on him. The suspect then grabbed the victim and the security guard thought the suspect was going to shoot him so he fired his weapon twice, and ended up striking the victim in the back. The suspect then fled and the security guard decided to chase him and was able to detain him until the police arrived. The second suspect fled the scene in the gray Dodge Charger.

Lt. Izaguirre also stated that detectives with Houston Police Robbery Division will be conducting a follow-up investigation and there is video surveillance that they will be reviewing that will assist in tracking down the second suspect.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are urged to contact either the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.