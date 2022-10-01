Houston, TX

Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complex

A man was found shot in his pickup truck at a west Houston apartment complex.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department, first responders were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred at the Broadmoor Apartment complex in west Houston. Upon arrival, first responders found a male victim inside a pickup truck. The victim was then pronounced deceased at the scene by the Houston Fire Department.

According to a witness that lived nearby and who was interviewed by the Houston Police Department, a car pulled up in front of the pickup truck while she was outside. She stated a passenger exited the vehicle that pulled up and went up to the pickup truck. She then heard about two to three gunshots. The suspect then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

Homicide investigators with the Houston Police Department will be interviewing witnesses and reviewing video surveillance of the scene according to the Houston Police Department.

The deceased victim that was found in the pickup truck is described as an adult male who lived at the apartment complex.

The suspect is described as a black male in his twenties or thirties.

The Houston Police Department has not yet released a motive as the investigation is still in it's early stages.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story and we will update you as soon as we have more information.

