Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houston

An innocent bystander was shot and killed during an argument in northeast Houston.

According to Lt. Izaguirre of the Houston Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in northeast Houston in the 4700 block of Farmer St. in northeast Houston. When officers arrived, there were flagged down by a citizen and was told someone had been shot in the area between two houses and found an adult man, (an innocent bystander) that had been shot in the ribs and stomach area. The Houston Fire Department pronounced him deceased at the scene.

A second male was found that had been shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital. The shooting is believed to have occurred after an argument between the suspect and the man shot in the leg.

Police with the Houston Police Department found about a dozen shell casings, and it appears these may have been fired from two different guns, indicating that the man who was shot in the leg also fired back at the suspect. It has not yet been determined which of these weapons fired the bullets that struck the innocent bystander. At this time, police do not know who shot first and for what exactly was discussed that triggered the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story and the investigation is still in its early stages. We will update you as soon as we have more information.