Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend.

According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.

Police were notified about the shooting and were dispatched to the 5500 block of Richmond. Upon arrival, they found Govan "unresponsive in the driver's seat" of her Porsche. They found the woman passenger also inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics pronounced Govan deceased at the scene and were able to transport the second woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Officers searched the nearby area and found a man in a parking lot that had also been shot. This man was transported to a local hospital where he remains hospitalized.

During their investigation, police were able to link the man in the parking lot to the shooting and charged him with murder.

The second male, who police have not yet been able to identify, left the scene and police are looking to question him.

Police are urging the public to come forward with information on the second male.

"Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the wanted male is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS."

