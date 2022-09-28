Houston, TX

Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigation

houstonstringer_com

As police were investigating a fatal accident on the North Freeway in Houston, a driver rear-ended one of the officer's patrol vehicles that were blocking traffic.

Police were called out at about 2:25 a.m. to an accident involving a black Jeep Wrangler. Police say the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was driving southbound on the North Freeway at a high rate of speed when they lost control of the vehicle when they exited Crosstimbers Rd.

As the driver lost control, the Jeep Wrangler struck a pillar under the freeway which caused it to roll over. The driver, a woman was ejected from her vehicle and was found a few feet in front of her vehicle.

The driver has not been identified as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences works to verify who she is, and was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics with the Houston Fire Department.

According to police, she was the only person involved in the crash and no other vehicles were involved.

As officers were conducting their investigation, they had the service road and Crosstimbers exits blocked off. At around 3:30 a.m., a driver who was headed southbound on the North Freeway rear-ended one of the officer's patrol vehicles as the driver was exiting the freeway at the Crosstimbers exit. It is not known if the officer was inside his patrol vehicle at the time of the accident, or if any injuries were sustained by either party.

Houston Police say the investigation into the fatal accident is still ongoing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ0m5_0iAmNkiw00
Driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Come with Houston Stringer on scene at the latest breaking news stories around Houston, or catch up on some of the latest news from the courtroom and more!

Houston, TX
3974 followers

More from houstonstringer_com

Houston, TX

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.

Read full story
24 comments
Houston, TX

HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart

The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other. The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman

A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning. According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.

Read full story
17 comments
Houston, TX

Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outside

A shooting occurred just after midnight at the Avenue Terrace apartment complex in northside Village. According to Lt. Pavel of the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 12:05 a.m. police were called to a disturbance at Avenue Terrace locate at 4004 Irvington Blvd. The officers that responded to this disturbance were flagged down for a separate shooting in the apartment complex in the parking lot, behind building three.

Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team

Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County. The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman dead

According to Assistant Chief Wyatt Martin of the Houston Police Department, at about 2:39 a.m. officers responded to a call in the 5500 block of Richmond Avenue, near Chimney Rock in southwest Houston.

Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

A military recruiter shot and killed his wife, and injured NCIS agent before being killed by deputies in Harris County

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, NCIS agents were interviewing a woman about domestic abuse allegations she brought against her husband, a military recruiter when he shot and killed her before turning the weapon toward NCIS agents who were there conducting the interview, injuring one of them.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jaw

According to Lt. R. Raska, of the Houston Police Department, North Shepherd officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Oak Gardens apartment complex located at 5625 Antoine, near W. Tidwell Rd. Officers were dispatched at about 11:28 p.m. in regards to a shooting. At the same time, several notifications of shots being fired were reported by the "Shotspotter" alert system.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPD

Two victims were found at an intersection in southwest Houston according to the Houston Police Department after a Good Samaritan stopped to give them CPR and call 911. Both of the victims have been transported to a local hospital where they are undergoing surgery and are in serious condition.

Read full story
Houston, TX

HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire iron

An officer-involved shooting occurred at the Tex-Mex restaurant, Doneraki located at 300 Gulfgate Mall in southeast Houston after police say the suspect charged toward an officer with a tire iron.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Bloody Saturday: Overnight shootings in Houston leave at least 4 people dead and 4 others injured

At least three people are dead, and four others are injured in shootings that occurred in the Houston area overnight. Most of these shootings occurred in northeast Houston. The first of which was a woman who was shot in the 3500 block of Liberty Rd @ Staples St. just after 8 p.m. She was taken to the hospital via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Read full story
119 comments
Houston, TX

Suspect shot by Houston Police Officer after a vehicle pursuit in north Houston

Three suspects were arrested after a short vehicle pursuit in Houston that started around midnight. During the pursuit, which lasted about fifteen minutes, the driver intentionally rammed officers' patrol vehicles and was shot by a police officer after he brandished a weapon as he fled on foot.

Read full story
3 comments
Atascocita, TX

Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder charges

Two suspects, Ashim Taylor Jr, and Jayland Womack, were arrested and booked into Harris County Jail today, suspected and charged with murdering Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin on Madera Run Pkwy in The Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston last month.

Read full story
6 comments
Houston, TX

City of Houston pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

After news spread of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced via a press statement that City Hall will be lit up in red, white, and blue to honor the late Queen.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houston

Several vehicles were involved in an accident in the 4800 block of East Mount Houston, near the Eastex freeway that occurred around 10 p.m. on September 2, 2022. At least one of these hit a utility pole at some point during the accident causing severe damage to one of the vehicles, a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe that was involved.

Read full story
1 comments
Humble, TX

A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lot

The Humble Police Department is looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting outside a busy Mcdonald’s late Thursday night. The shooting, which occurred on September 1, 2022, shortly after 10 p.m., took place at the McDonald’s located on the corner of Wilson and Will Clayton Pkwy.

Read full story
2 comments
Harris County, TX

Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his family

Update: The Officer has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, a Harris County Precinct 3 Constable. An officer driving down Madera Run Pkwy in was shot and killed by an unknown suspect Sunday evening in the Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston, located in northeast Harris County.

Read full story
104 comments
Houston, TX

Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heights

A Houston Uber driver is shaken after she had a man get out of his vehicle and pointed an assault rifle toward her for apparently no reason. She gave us permission to share her video:

Read full story
83 comments
Houston, TX

Four dead after suspect sets fire to a house, shoots at firefighters, and is killed by a Houston Police Officer

Four people are dead after a suspect set a fire to a house in southwest Houston early Sunday morning at 5742 Holly Street near the 8000 block of Dunlap Street. Police Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department stated in a press briefing that four individuals are dead after a suspect set a fire to a "multiple-room renting facility".

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy