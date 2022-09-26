HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour apart

The Houston Police Department was busy late Sunday night responding to a couple of shootings in the Houston area that occurred just an hour apart from each other.

The first shooting occurred at the Thornbury apartment homes located at 7055 Hollister in northwest Houston. Police were dispatched to this shooting at 9:56 p.m.

According to HPD, when officers arrived they found an innocent victim had been shot in a drive-by shooting. Officers applied a tourniquet and the Houston Fire Department transported the victim, a male by ambulance to a local hospital. Police do not have any details on the suspect, and are seeking the public's assistance for information.

Just a little over an hour later, at =11 p.m., the Houston Police Department received a call about a shooting that just happened. The shooting occurred at the Santa Clara apartment complex located at 6200 Marinette near PlazAmericas in Sharpstown.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. Responding officers then applied a tourniquet to the man's leg in order to stop the bleeding and waited for an EMS unit from the Houston Fire Department. The patient was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Upon investigation, police learned that the victim and the suspect had some sort of argument before the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time before fleeing the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties and is still on the run.

If you have any information about either of the shootings, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Major Assaults Unit or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.