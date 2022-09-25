Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a woman

A man was shot outside of the Clutch City Cluckers in south Houston early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre, officers with the southwest officers of the Houston Police Department responded to the shooting around 2:20 a.m. in the 9500 block of Main St.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was then transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was taken into surgery. He is expected to survive.

The shooting started when the victim started talking to a woman that was waiting for food outside the Clutch City food truck. The woman was waiting for food with a man, who is the suspect. Something did not go right according to Lt. Izaguirre and the suspect then retrieved a handgun from his vehicle and started shooting.

According to a witness at the scene, the male suspect fired his handgun about four or five times. Police did find four shell casings at the scene that matches what the witness described.

The woman and the man then fled the scene in a white SUV. The suspect was described as a black male in his late twenties or thirties. The woman is also described as being in her late twenties or early thirties.

Lt. Izaguirre also stated that there were several witnesses that stayed at the scene as well as surveillance cameras that will help in identifying the man and the woman that fled the scene.

If you know anything about the suspect or have any information, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.