Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outside

A shooting occurred just after midnight at the Avenue Terrace apartment complex in northside Village.

According to Lt. Pavel of the Houston Police Department, officers responded around 12:05 a.m. police were called to a disturbance at Avenue Terrace locate at 4004 Irvington Blvd. The officers that responded to this disturbance were flagged down for a separate shooting in the apartment complex in the parking lot, behind building three.

When officers arrive at the shooting scene, they found two people that had been shot. A man in his early twenties, and a woman in her early twenties as well.

The man was shot twice in the chest and was transported to a local hospital by a Houston Fire Department ambulance immediately. He is said to be in critical condition.

The woman was shot one in the leg. The woman transported herself to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Lt. Pavel stated that the man and the woman were enjoying a few drinks outside in the parking lot by the man's truck. At one point the suspect came up to the man and the woman and had an altercation ensued before he pulled out a gun and started shooting at them.

The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic male in his early twenties as well. It is believed at this time that the suspect, and both victims knew each other. The suspect is said to have fled on foot after the shooting.

HPD's major assaults unit will be investigating the shooting. If you have any information about the shooting you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.