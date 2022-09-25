Two dead after husband assaults wife, hours-long standoff with the Harris County S.W.A.T team

Two people are dead after a hours-long standoff in the Meadows of Northwest Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.

The incident took place in the 9700 block of Phil Halstead Rd. started when the suspect reportedly began assaulting his wife, and she called her family members for help, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.

The husband started to fire at family members that arrived at the home in order to help her. The wife's stepfather was struck by gunfire and was killed at the scene. The wife was also grazed by a bullet in her shoulder area according to HCSO.

At that point, the husband went back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

h deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called at about 6:30 p.m. to find the stepfather outside laying in the grass and learned that the husband had barricaded himself in the house.

The Harris County S.W.A.T team was then called out to the home and arrived around 8 p.m. according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. According to HCSO, S.W.A.T used a variety of tools including robots, drones, and a K-9 unit. The 'Rook', one of Harris County Sheriff's Office S.W.A.T team's latest tools was also spotted deployed at the scene.

The incident came to an end around 3 a.m. when officers discovered the man, deceased inside a bathroom in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, help is always just a phone call away. The Houston Area Women's Center (HAWC) Domestic Violence Hotline number is (713) 528-2121, and you can contact them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There is also a chat option if you are unable to speak. For emergencies, please call 9-1-1.