A military recruiter shot and killed his wife, and injured NCIS agent before being killed by deputies in Harris County

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, NCIS agents were interviewing a woman about domestic abuse allegations she brought against her husband, a military recruiter when he shot and killed her before turning the weapon toward NCIS agents who were there conducting the interview, injuring one of them.

The shooting occurred on Tullich Run in the Balmoral community just before 4 p.m. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators with NCIS were conducting a follow-up interview, about domestic violence cases the woman had filed against her husband. When the investigators stepped outside for a few minutes, the husband reportedly ran inside the family's home with a gun and shot and killed his wife. As he was leaving the home, he exchanged gunfire with the NCIS agents wh One of these agents was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in fair condition.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and was reportedly found with her infant in her arms. The infant was not injured. At one point, the man grabbed another of their children but that child was also not injured.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 then caught up to the man who reportedly fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan at the Stone Mist apartments in the 10900 block of Mist Ln, near Jones Rd in northwest Harris County. His mother had called the police saying he was hurt in his car.

As officers arrived, the man then reportedly fired upon officers, before the officers returned fire, striking the man and killing him.