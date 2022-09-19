Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jaw

According to Lt. R. Raska, of the Houston Police Department, North Shepherd officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Oak Gardens apartment complex located at 5625 Antoine, near W. Tidwell Rd. Officers were dispatched at about 11:28 p.m. in regards to a shooting. At the same time, several notifications of shots being fired were reported by the "Shotspotter" alert system.

Upon arrival, Lt. Raska states that officers found a male victim at the apartment complex. The male victim was shot in the jaw but was conscious and breathing. The Houston Fire Department transported the male to Ben Taub Hospital, in northeast Houston. The male is said to be in stable condition.

Preliminary investigations have determined that the shooting occurred in the parking lot after police found at least nine shell casings. according to Lt. Raska.

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s) at this time. If you have any information about the shooting you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department, Major Assaults Unit, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ShotSpotter Controversy

According to ShotSpotter's website:

"ShotSpotter uses an array of acoustic sensors that are connected wirelessly to ShotSpotter’s centralized, cloud-based application to reliably detect and accurately locate gunshots using triangulation. Each acoustic sensor captures the precise time and audio associated with impulsive sounds that may represent gunfire"

Critics of ShotSpotter say that ShotSpotter costs too much and consistently misidentifies sounds, which turn into false reports. Furthermore, ShotSpotter has been found to be mainly deployed to communities of color, according to houstonpublicmedia.org