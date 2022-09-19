Houston, TX

Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPD

Two victims were found at an intersection in southwest Houston according to the Houston Police Department after a Good Samaritan stopped to give them CPR and call 911. Both of the victims have been transported to a local hospital where they are undergoing surgery and are in serious condition.

According to J.P Horelica of the Houston Police Department, around 8:15 p.m. a call was made to the Houston Police Department about a shooting in the 5400 block of Court Rd. at S. Post Oak in southwest Houston.

When officers arrived, they discovered two males with gunshot wounds in a black GMC truck that had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. The GMC truck was parked on Court Rd and appeared to be headed westbound.

Both of the male victims were transported to a local area hospital and are said to be in serious condition and are currently undergoing surgery.

A witness at the scene, who provided CPR to the victims and also made the 9-1-1 told police that she did not see anything in regards to the shooting that took place. Police at this time, based on the evidence believe the shooting occurred at a different location but that location and what led up to the shooting are still to be determined according to Lt. Horelica.

Police do not have any leads on suspects at this time as the two males are believed to have driven themselves away from where the shooting occurred to where police found them.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division Unit, the Major Assaults Unit, or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

This is still a developing story, and we will update you as soon as we learn any more information.

