HPD: Suspect shot at Doneraki's in Gulfgate after charging at an officer with a tire iron

An officer-involved shooting occurred at the Tex-Mex restaurant, Doneraki located at 300 Gulfgate Mall in southeast Houston after police say the suspect charged toward an officer with a tire iron.

According to Assistant Chief Bashir of the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred around shortly after 11 p.m. when the suspect, who was removed earlier from the restaurant returned with a tire iron. The restaurant was already closed for the night. Several employees were still inside, but there were not any customers.

One of the workers, according to Assistant Chief Bashir, saw the suspect and immediately notified the officer who was working an extra job as security for Doneraki's and told him about the suspect.

The officer, an investigator with the Liberty County District Attorney's Office, who was in uniform at the time, made his way to the suspect along with a second officer who was working an extra shift. When they found the suspect, the suspect charged at the officer with the tire iron. The officer then discharged his weapon more than once when the suspect was just a few feet in front of him. The suspect, who was struck by at least one bullet, ran outside to the parking lot where he passed away according to Assistant Chief Bashir.

Houston Police are investigating, despite it being a Liberty County officer since the shooting occurred within Houston city limits.

This is still a developing story and we will update you when we have more information. If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.