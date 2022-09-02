A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lot

The Humble Police Department is looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting outside a busy Mcdonald’s late Thursday night.

The shooting, which occurred on September 1, 2022, shortly after 10 p.m., took place at the McDonald’s located on the corner of Wilson and Will Clayton Pkwy.

Police believe this started after an argument but stated there were no initial reports of injuries from the shooting at the scene.

The suspect, appeared to have run towards the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in the same parking lot while discharging his weapon, police found several bullet casings on the ground. The suspect then may have taken off towards a Circle K gas station across the street.

Several agencies showed up at the scene including the Humble Police Department, Harris County Precinct 4, as well as the officer’s from the Humble Independent School District. The Mcdonald’s sits in front of Humble High School and shares a parking lot with Humble ISD’s Guy M. Sconzo Early College High School.

At this time it is not known if there were any additional injuries if the suspect and the victims knew each other before the argument, or what caused the argument in the first place. The investigation is still in its early stages so there are a lot of unknowns at this time.

This is a developing story and will update you as soon as we have more information. If you have any information about the suspect or the case, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Humble Police Department directly.