Harris County Deputy Constable Omar Ursin identified as officer who was shot and killed bringing food home to his family

Update: The Officer has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, a Harris County Precinct 3 Constable.

An officer driving down Madera Run Pkwy in was shot and killed by an unknown suspect Sunday evening in the Groves neighborhood of Atascocita, Texas, a suburb of Houston, located in northeast Harris County.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the officer, a 37-year-old man was driving down Madera Run Pkwy when he was shot at by a dark-colored, newer model sedan with tinted windows in front of West Lake Middle school near Timber Forest Rd.

At some point, the suspect vehicle fired at the officer's vehicle, a dark-colored Ford Focus for an unknown reason. The suspect vehicle then fled eastbound on Madera Run, then northbound on Olympic National Drive. Police believe the initial shots happened in front of West Lake Middle School, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The officer's vehicle came to a stop on top of a median in front of The Hearth Amenity Center on Madea Run Pkwy.

The shooting, according to investigators at the scene took place around 6:30 p.m. The officer was transported to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the name has not yet been released as they are still working to notify additional family members, but he did confirm that this was a Harris County Law Enforcement officer who was on his way home after picking up food for his family.

Sheriff Gonzalez asks that residents who live in The Groves area, to check video surveillance footage for any evidence that may be connected to the case and contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the Harris County Sheriff's Office directly at 713-274-9100.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

An officer was shot and killed by an unknown suspect on Madera Run Pkwy in Atascocita

