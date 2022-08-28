Caught on dashcam: Houston Uber driver is shaken after man pulls out an assault rifle and aims it at her in the Heights

A Houston Uber driver is shaken after she had a man get out of his vehicle and pointed an assault rifle toward her for apparently no reason. She gave us permission to share her video:

According to the driver who wishes to remain anonymous, she was driving down Washington Street (a popular bar area in Houston) when she received a ping (ride request) to pick up a rider from "Sugar Room". This happened at about 2:35 a.m. on August 28, 2022.

As she was making her way down Washington, she said the video shows him possibly coming from Clutch Bar, or the street next to it, as she is passing by the CVS located near T.C. Jester and Washington, basically the suspect's car, a white Toyota, possibly a Camry, was in front of her the entire time. According to the Uber driver, she did not cut him off, or pass him up.

She then turned onto a street near CVS and made saw him turn onto Lillian. In order to get to her passenger, she also turned onto Lillian Street and that is when the driver stopped in the middle of the road for some reason. As she got closer, he got out of the vehicle and pointed an assault rifle, possibly an AR-15, and pointed it toward her.

She then threw the car into reverse and made her way back down the street that was rather narrow with a ditch on the driver's side, and cars parked on the right side in order to get away from him. She said she was "freaking out" as she reversed (and rightfully so). She then canceled the ride and contacted the police.

If you recognize the driver or the vehicle, you are urged to contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.